Strongpoint Partners Platform Grows with Addition of Integrated Pension Design, Inc., Expansion of Actuaries Unlimited, and Multiple ACT Book Conversions

Continued growth reflects Strongpoint's momentum, people-first model, and long-term commitment to its mission of making retirement work for everyone

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strongpoint Partners ("Strongpoint"), a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third-party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions, announced a new partnership with Integrated Pension Design, Inc., along with a strategic acquisition that expands Actuaries Unlimited, and four new ACT book conversions in the 4th quarter of 2025.

Integrated Pension Design, Inc. ("IPD"), based in Long Island, New York, is a leading retirement administration and actuarial firm specializing in tax-qualified retirement plans, serving clients nationwide for more than 30 years. IPD is known for pairing a deep understanding of its market with the regulatory expertise needed to help clients optimize their retirement plans. IPD has worked closely with existing Strongpoint Partner Associated Pension Consultants ("APC") to provide actuarial services in support of its suite of retirement solutions.

"For decades, I have focused on building a team of experts to serve our clients with custom solutions and help them reach retirement success," said Stan Lipton, IPD Founder. "As I step back and begin my own retirement journey, it's most important to me that my team is secure, my clients are treated with the same values and level of care, and that Kiersten (Bartlein, Sr. Vice President and Director of Actuarial Services of IPD) is supported with the resources she needs to lead the company into its next chapter. I'm certain that Strongpoint is the right partner for us, and I am excited about this next step for Kiersten, our team, and our clients."

"IPD has a strong legacy of helping its clients prepare for retirement and serving as a trusted resource for strategic decision-making," said Bartlein. "As Stan begins a new chapter in retirement and I step in to lead the firm, I wanted to ensure that we protect his legacy, as well as ensure security for IPD's employees and preserve the trust our clients have in us. Given our close relationship with Warren (Simon, President of APC) and his amazing team at APC, and the quality of their experience having joined Strongpoint, this was the natural next step for IPD. As a small team, we're looking forward to the additional resources we'll gain access to through Strongpoint's infrastructure. This is a wonderful next step for my team and for our clients, and the future looks bright!"

"At Strongpoint, we love the opportunity to bring together trusted firms with existing working relationships, and when we met Stan, Kiersten, and the team at IPD, we knew they'd be a great addition to the Strongpoint family," said Danny Hest, CEO of Strongpoint Partners.

The strategic acquisition of Liden, Nestle, Soled & Associates, Inc. ("LNS") presented a unique opportunity to expand Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), a leading retirement consulting and actuarial firm in Los Angeles, California, that joined Strongpoint in early 2025. LNS is a premier retirement plan consulting and third-party administrative firm in Southern California who has proudly served their community since 1989.

"What we've built at LNS is more than a business. It's a team that is defined by integrity and a commitment to excellence," said Ray Liden, Founder of LNS. "I'm proud of the people and the reputation behind this firm, and as I prepare for retirement, I feel confident placing them in the hands of AUI and Strongpoint Partners. I know that AUI will continue this work with the same care and commitment and carry forward LNS' legacy for years to come."

"As the Principals of LNS move towards retirement, it's an honor to be trusted to provide the best possible home for their employees, and the clients they've proudly served for nearly 40 years," said Alexandra Walker, Co-President of AUI. "We are excited to welcome these new teammates to AUI and look forward to growing alongside them. This expansion will allow us to serve clients with even greater efficiency and expertise and reinforces our position as the largest retirement consulting, TPA, and actuarial firm in California. I'm confident that this partnership will bring exciting opportunities for growth to our people and our marketplace."

"Merging the LNS team into AUI allows us to grow AUI strategically in their local market, bringing on additional experts who have built an incredible foundation at LNS." said Michael Heflin, COO of Strongpoint Partners. "The team at LNS will have more opportunities for collaboration and development under the leadership of Alexandra, Erin (Russell, Co-President of AUI), and the entire team at AUI. It gives them a long-term home with phenomenal leadership, infrastructure, and expertise that allows them to give the best of themselves to their clients, and know they're supported while doing so!"

In addition to the partnership with IPD and expansion of AUI, Strongpoint announced the completion of four book conversions through their ACT with Strongpoint program. ACT with Strongpoint stands for "Administration Client Transition" and the program enables TPAs to monetize their book of business while seamlessly transitioning their clients to a best-in-class, customer-centric TPA that is reshaping the industry, ultimately allowing them to focus on what's next in their lives, with maximum value and peace of mind that their people and their clients will be taken care of, now and into the future.

"We are thrilled to have been able to grow with these recent book conversions through our ACT with Strongpoint program," said Jack Toner, Chief Development Officer at Strongpoint Partners. "Through the ACT book conversions in Q4, we welcomed more than 400 clients and 5 new employees to Strongpoint. We're proud to offer a variety of programs to secure your business, whether it's through a partnership, a strategic acquisition, or a book conversion. Our ACT with Strongpoint deal process eliminates extensive legal and diligence fees and focuses instead on the data we need to ensure the best home for clients and employees, a seamless transition experience, and maximum financial upside."

"At Strongpoint Partners, our people are our greatest strength, and we truly believe that we are Stronger Together," continued Hest. "We are thrilled to welcome the teams at IPD and LNS to our family, and to partner with them to strengthen all of our businesses. And for those employees who joined through our ACT with Strongpoint program, we couldn't be happier they're choosing to call Strongpoint Partners home."

The entire IPD team will remain in their roles at the firm, and the entire LNS team will transition to join the AUI team, continuing to provide exceptional, hands-on service and sharing their expertise to their clients across the Strongpoint network.

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and certified as a Great Place to Work, Strongpoint offers a suite of services that prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries, Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), CRP – California Retirement Plans ("CRP"), Benefit Equity, Inc. ("BEI"), United Benefit Pensions, LLC ("UBP"), Associated Pension Consultants ("APC"), Creative Retirement Systems, LLC ("CRS"), Allied Consultants, Inc. ("ACI"), American Retirement Plan Services, LLC ("ARPS"), SMS Retirement ("SMS"), Bidwell Consulting Services, Inc. ("BCS"), and Integrated Pension Design, Inc. ("IPD"). Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About Integrated Pension Design, Inc.

Integrated Pension Design, based in Long Island, New York, is a full-service third-party administration firm and a leader in retirement planning services. Founded by a former Apollo 14 NASA Mathematician, Stan Lipton, and now led by Kiersten Bartlein, the firm believes that while pensions can be as complex as rocket science, you don't need to be a rocket scientist to understand them. IPD is committed to delivering customized retirement plan solutions for employers of all sizes, no matter how complex their needs may be. For more information, please visit: www.intpen.com

About Actuaries Unlimited

Actuaries Unlimited, based in Los Angeles, California, is a leading provider of pension administration and retirement benefits consulting. The firm offers comprehensive services, including plan design, compliance, administration, documentation, and tax form filing, helping organizations optimize and maintain their retirement plans. The defining characteristic of Actuaries Unlimited is the company's core values of teamwork, respect, integrity, and flexibility. These qualities are demonstrated by not only by AUI Co-Founders, Mindy Gassman and Mark Fishman, but also by Co-Presidents Alexandra Walker and Erin Russell and the entire team. Actuaries Unlimited is a proud Strongpoint Partner. For more information, please visit www.actuariesunlimited.com

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2025, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 6x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $14 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Lillis, Strongpoint Partners, 1 309-301-2231, [email protected], https://www.strongpointpartners.com/

SOURCE Strongpoint Partners