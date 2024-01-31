Structural Insulated Panel Association (SIPA) Names the 2024 Annual Building Excellence Award Winners

With the increased adoption of low energy, low carbon, weather-resistant and electrification codes across the country, construction professionals are recognizing SIPs as the answer to meeting criteria of a high-performance structure. Post this

The benefits of choosing SIPs are more important and apparent than ever before. SIPs are pre-cut on the factory floor and arrive on the jobsite ready to install, which helps keep projects on schedule and reduces labor needs. In application, this eco-conscious building system delivers a comfortable, healthier and more resilient structure. SIPs are also the most reliable and practical choice, making it possible to achieve today's energy performance standards without forfeiting the imaginative and visionary talents of our industry.

The annual Building Excellence Awards give SIP manufacturers and construction professionals an opportunity to showcase exemplary projects completed the year prior. This year's entries include residential and commercial structures completed in 2023 by SIPA members. The 2024 Building Excellence Award judges evaluated each project on three criteria: design and structural engineering innovation, creative use of SIP construction and environmental sustainability.

In addition to the building categories below, entries that demonstrated eco-efficiency, health, resilience and renewable energy were considered in the high-performance (HP) running for that category.

SIPA's 2024 Building Excellence Award winners are as follows:

Affordable Housing

Classic Winner: SIP Tiny House - Castlewood, SD

HP Winner: Affordable SIP House - Birmingham, AL

Agricultural

Classic Winner: SIP Kitty Community Rescue - Tyler, MN

Classic Runner Up: SIP Farm Multi-Shop - Cottonwood, MN

Commercial Over 10K Sq. Ft.

Classic Winner: SIP School & Community Center – Atmautluak, AK

Classic Runner Up: SIP Campus Building – Berthoud, CO

Commercial Under 10K Sq. Ft.

Classic Winner: SIP Research Center - Cape Shirreff, Antarctica

Classic Runner Up: SIP Headquarters – Aspen, CO

Multifamily

Classic Winner: High-Performance SIP Apartments – Longmont, CO

Classic Runner Up: SIP Twin House – Mapleton, ND

HP Winner: Zero Energy SIP Apartments - Kansas City, KS

Renovations

Classic Winner: SIP Lake Cabin – Hackensack, MN

Classic Runner Up: Revamped SIP House - San Pedro, CA

Homes Over 3K Sq. Ft.

Classic Winner: Vaulted Ceiling SIP House – Culpeper, VA

Classic Runner Up: SIP Casita and Shop – Scottsdale, AZ

HP Winner: Zero Energy Timber Frame SIP House – Rockwood, PA

HP Runner Up: Geothermal SIP House – Lennox, SD

HP Honorable Mention: Ultra-Efficient SIP House - East Hampton, NY

Homes Under 3K Sq. Ft.

Classic Winner: Modern SIP House – Remington, VA

Classic Runner Up: Sustainable SIP House – Thermal, CA

HP Winner: Super-Efficient SIP House & ADU – Seattle, WA

HP Runner Up: Eco-Friendly SIP Desert House – Placitas, NM

Homes Under 900 Sq. Ft.

Classic Winner: Net Zero SIP ADU - Los Altos Hills, CA

Classic Runner Up: Compact SIP House – Dewey, AZ

Best Overall HP Residential & Best in Show

Zero Energy Timber Frame SIP House – Rockwood, PA

To discover more SIP structures, visit the SIP Project Library, which includes more than 700 projects compiled from the last 22 years of Building Excellence Award entries.

SIPA is the leading source for structural insulated panel news, training materials and free resources for the construction industry. Visit our Builders or Design Professional pages to prepare for a building legacy of the highest standard.

The Structural Insulated Panel Association (SIPA) is a 501c6 non-profit association founded in 1990 dedicated to increasing the use and acceptance of structural insulated panels (SIPs) for sustainable building. We provide an industry forum for promotion, communication, education, quality assurance, and technical and marketing research. SIPs are a high-performance, panelized building system that offers superior thermal performance, air tightness, and durability for energy-efficient, healthy, resilient homes and commercial buildings.

Innovative builders and design professionals seeking to reduce energy use and minimize the carbon footprint of their buildings utilize SIPs as a cost-effective solution for exterior wall and roof systems that also cuts down on framing time, significantly reduces construction waste, and ensures greater jobsite quality control through off-site fabrication. SIPs are an enabling technology to meet the Architecture 2030 Challenge for net-zero, carbon neutral buildings today. Learn more at http://www.sips.org.

Media Contact

Meredith Cook, Brandner Communications, Inc., (253) 661-7333, [email protected]

