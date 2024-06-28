Structure Law Group, LLP Announces the Selection of Attorneys Ryan Penhallegon and Mark Figueiredo as Super Lawyers and Attorney Austin Jackson as a Rising Star for 2024

We are proud of Ryan, Mark, and Austin for being recognized as Super Lawyers and a Rising Star once again. Their dedication to delivering quality legal services and their pursuit of excellence set a high standard within our firm and the legal community. Post this

Mark Figueiredo has been named a 2024 Northern California Super Lawyer in the field of Mergers & Acquisitions. With over 25 years in practice, Mark has successfully guided his clients through a variety of complex corporate transactions and business litigation matters. This is the tenth year Mark has received this prestigious accolade. His reputation as a trusted advisor and his innovative solutions have earned Mark high esteem among his peers and clients alike.

Austin Jackson has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for the fifth consecutive year in Business Litigation. Austin represents corporate and individual clients in various litigation matters, including shareholder disputes, trade secret issues, and contract, general commercial and real estate litigation. Austin's consistent presence on the Rising Stars list underscores his exceptional litigation skills.

"We are proud of Ryan, Mark, and Austin for being recognized as Super Lawyers and a Rising Star once again. Their dedication to delivering quality legal services and their pursuit of excellence set a high standard within our firm and the legal community. Their ability to handle complex legal challenges truly embodies the values of Structure Law Group. These accolades reflect their hard work and commitment to our clients." said Director, Rakesh Ramde.

Super Lawyers is a reputable rating service that highlights outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have achieved significant peer recognition and professional success. The selection process involves a rigorous multiphase process, including independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Only the top 5% of attorneys in each state are named to the Super Lawyers list, while Rising Stars are selected from lawyers who are 40 or younger or have been practicing for 10 years or less, with only 2.5% of eligible lawyers receiving this honor.

Structure Law Group, LLP is a premier Silicon Valley-based business law firm with offices in San Jose, Los Angeles, and Austin, Texas. Our firm focuses on corporate transactions and litigation, offering innovative and practical solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. Our practice areas include startup financing, mergers and acquisitions, labor and employment, intellectual property, debtor and creditor rights, and commercial real estate. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve success by providing exceptional legal services.

