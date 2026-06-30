Structure Law Group, LLP Attorneys Recognized in 2026 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

"This recognition is a testament to the outstanding attorneys at Structure Law Group and the trust they've earned through their dedication. We take great pride in celebrating their accomplishments and the value they bring to our clients." Post this

The Super Lawyers selection process includes peer nominations, independent research, and reviews of professional achievement to identify top attorneys in over 70 practice areas. Up to 5% of attorneys in each state are selected as Super Lawyers. The Rising Stars list highlights no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys who are 40 or younger or have practiced for 10 years or less.

"This recognition is a testament to the outstanding attorneys at Structure Law Group and the trust they've earned through their dedication," said Rakesh Ramde, SLG Director. "We take great pride in celebrating their accomplishments and the value they bring to our clients."

Mark Figueiredo has been named a 2026 Northern California Super Lawyer in Mergers & Acquisitions. With decades of experience advising companies, entrepreneurs, and investors, he counsels clients on acquisitions, corporate transactions, governance matters, and commercial disputes. He has received this recognition twelve times, underscoring his long-standing reputation for providing strategic legal guidance that aligns with his clients' business goals.

Ryan Penhallegon has been recognized as a Northern California Super Lawyer in business and corporate law for the fourth consecutive year. Ryan advises businesses, business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors in a wide range of litigation and transactional matters, including shareholder and corporate governance disputes, mergers and acquisitions, commercial litigation, and general corporate and real estate matters. With a keen sense of business and legal strategy and considerable experience in and out of court, Ryan is a trusted and go-to advisor for clients across multiple industries. Ryan's continued recognition reflects not only his legal successes but also those of his clients.

Austin Jackson is recognized as a Northern California Rising Star in Business Litigation for the seventh consecutive year! He handles complex business disputes involving partnerships, contracts, shareholder issues, and creditor rights. He also advises clients on corporate governance, forming companies, and commercial agreements. His mix of litigation and transactional experience helps clients resolve disputes and protect their business interests.

Christian Binder has been named a Northern California Rising Star in Business Bankruptcy for the second time. He specializes in debtor and creditor rights, financial restructuring, bankruptcy, and business and real estate transactions. Christian partners with individuals, entrepreneurs and established companies, delivering practical solutions to complex financial challenges to guide clients through obstacles both inside and outside the courtroom.

Jared Amory's recognition as a Southern California Rising Star for the second consecutive year reflects his strong work advising businesses at every stage of growth. Jared counsels clients on major transactions and day-to-day legal needs throughout the business lifecycle, including corporate structuring and entity formation, commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, startup financing, data privacy, and general corporate counsel services. Clients value Jared's steady judgment, responsiveness, and guidance when navigating complex legal and business decisions.

About Structure Law Group, LLP

Structure Law Group, LLP is a full-service business law firm that began in Silicon Valley and has grown alongside the clients it serves, expanding to Los Angeles, Austin, and Portland. The firm works with startups, entrepreneurs, investors, and established companies across a wide range of industries, helping clients move through major business decisions with confidence. SLG provides guidance on corporate transactions, business litigation, mergers and acquisitions, startup funding, intellectual property, employment law, bankruptcy, creditor rights, and commercial real estate matters. With a strong foundation in business law and a clear understanding of what clients need, SLG is proud to support businesses through challenges, opportunities, and every stage of growth.

For more information, call (408) 441-7500 or visit www.structurelaw.com.

To learn more about careers at SLG, visit www.structurelaw.com/careers.

Media Contact

Ashley Gallardo, Structure Law Group, LLP, 1 4084417500, [email protected], https://www.structurelaw.com/

SOURCE Structure Law Group, LLP