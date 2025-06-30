Structure Law Group, LLP Celebrates 2025 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Honorees Across California

"Super Lawyers is a competitive distinction, and I'm thrilled to see our attorneys recognized for the outstanding work they do every day. These honors reflect the strength, talent, and integrity of our team." Post this

"Super Lawyers is a competitive distinction, and I'm thrilled to see our attorneys recognized for the outstanding work they do every day. These honors reflect the strength, talent, and integrity of our team," said Rebecca McCracken, SLG attorney.

Mark Figueiredo has been named a 2025 Northern California Super Lawyer in the area of mergers and acquisitions. Since 1995, Mark has represented clients in complex corporate transactions, business formation, commercial litigation, and corporate governance. This is his eleventh year receiving this recognition, reflecting his consistent track record of results and practical legal guidance aligned with business objectives.

Ryan Penhallegon has earned continued recognition as a Northern California Super Lawyer in business and corporate law. Ryan's practice includes both litigation and transactional matters, representing business owners and entrepreneurs in areas such as shareholder disputes, commercial contracts, real estate transactions, and mergers. This marks Ryan's third consecutive year on the Super Lawyers list, reflecting his practical approach and unwavering commitment to client success.

Austin Jackson has been named a Northern California Rising Star in business litigation for the sixth consecutive year. He represents corporate and individual clients in a variety of disputes, including partnership issues, breach of contract, creditor rights, and shareholder matters. In addition to his litigation work, Austin advises clients on transactional matters such as entity formation, contract negotiation, and corporate governance. His combined litigation and transactional experience allows him to provide strategic, forward-thinking guidance that supports both short-term resolutions and long-term business goals.

Jared M. Amory has been named a Southern California Rising Star in business and corporate law, making his debut on the list. Based in SLG's Los Angeles office, Jared advises startups, growing companies, established businesses, and individuals across a diverse spectrum of industries. Jared's practice includes mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, start-up financing, corporate structuring and entity formation, data and privacy, commercial transactions, and general corporate counsel services. Known for uniting meticulous attention to detail with a practical, client-focused approach, Jared is a trusted advisor for his clients, aligning legal strategies with long-term business goals to deliver innovative legal solutions that fuel business success.

About Structure Law Group, LLP

Structure Law Group, LLP is a full-service business law firm with offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Austin, and Portland. The firm represents companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries, offering legal services in corporate transactions, business litigation, mergers and acquisitions, startup and financing, intellectual property, employment law, creditor rights, and commercial real estate. SLG's team of experienced attorneys is committed to delivering tailored solutions that support clients' growth and long-term success.

