Structure Law Group, LLP Expands Los Angeles Litigation Practice with Addition of Business Litigation Attorney Chris Tarpley

California business law firm Structure Law Group, LLP adds accomplished Los Angeles business litigation attorney Chris Tarpley to its growing litigation team.
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Structure Law Group, LLP, a leading California business law firm renowned for its litigation and transactional services, announces the expansion of its Los Angeles office with the addition of highly respected business litigation attorney Chris Tarpley. This move underscores Structure Law Group's commitment to providing exceptional legal counsel to businesses throughout California, including Los Angeles, Orange County, Silicon Valley, and beyond.
Chris Tarpley brings extensive experience in complex business and commercial litigation in federal and state courts and in arbitration, including contract disputes, employment claims, real estate issues, intellectual property matters, and partnership and shareholder disputes. Mr. Tarpley is known for meticulous preparation, strategic thinking, and practical, results-oriented advocacy throughout on behalf of clients.
"We're thrilled to welcome Chris Tarpley to our litigation team. His experience strengthens our litigation practice and reflects our continued growth in Los Angeles and our commitment to expanding our capabilities statewide," said Ryan Penhallegon, SLG attorney.
Before joining Structure Law Group, Mr. Tarpley managed a successful practice focused on commercial litigation, employment disputes, commercial financing, and real estate litigation. He has represented clients in federal and state courts as well as in arbitration, earning a reputation for delivering results and innovative legal strategies.
Mr. Tarpley earned his J.D. from Elon University School of Law, where he served on the Moot Court Board. Additionally, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Music Production and Recording Arts from Elon University with minors in Jazz Studies and African/African American Studies. Mr. Tarpley also obtained an LL.M. from Loyola Law School, specializing in Entertainment and New Media, equipping him with a unique skill set to address the needs of media and tech clients, bolstering SLG's capabilities in serving these industries.
"I am thrilled to embark on this journey with the talented team at Structure Law Group. I look forward to continuing to elevate and expand the firm's services and client base," said Mr. Tarpley.
To reach Mr. Tarpley, you can contact him at [email protected] or (310) 818-7500.
About Structure Law Group, LLP
Structure Law Group, LLP is a full-service business law firm with offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Austin, and Portland. The firm represents companies of all sizes in matters involving business transactions, litigation, real estate, employment, and corporate governance. SLG's attorneys provide practical, results-driven counsel to entrepreneurs, startups, established businesses, and emerging growth companies across a wide range of industries.
Practice Areas Include:
- AI and Web3
- Business Transactions
- Business Litigation
- Construction Contracting and Payment Claims
- Corporations
- Debtor and Creditor Rights
- E-Commerce
- Employment
- Limited Liability Companies
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Real Estate
- Start-ups and Financing
- Technology Licensing and Intellectual Property Protection
For more information, please call (310) 818-7500 or visit www.structurelaw.com
