Structure Law Group, LLP Expands Los Angeles Litigation Practice with Addition of Business Litigation Attorney Chris Tarpley

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris Tarpley to our litigation team. His experience strengthens our litigation practice and reflects our continued growth in Los Angeles and our commitment to expanding our capabilities statewide," said Ryan Penhallegon, SLG attorney.

Before joining Structure Law Group, Mr. Tarpley managed a successful practice focused on commercial litigation, employment disputes, commercial financing, and real estate litigation. He has represented clients in federal and state courts as well as in arbitration, earning a reputation for delivering results and innovative legal strategies.

Mr. Tarpley earned his J.D. from Elon University School of Law, where he served on the Moot Court Board. Additionally, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Music Production and Recording Arts from Elon University with minors in Jazz Studies and African/African American Studies. Mr. Tarpley also obtained an LL.M. from Loyola Law School, specializing in Entertainment and New Media, equipping him with a unique skill set to address the needs of media and tech clients, bolstering SLG's capabilities in serving these industries.

"I am thrilled to embark on this journey with the talented team at Structure Law Group. I look forward to continuing to elevate and expand the firm's services and client base," said Mr. Tarpley.

To reach Mr. Tarpley, you can contact him at [email protected] or (310) 818-7500.

