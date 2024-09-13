Structure Law Group, LLP Welcomes Corporate And Transactional Team From M&T Legal

With Priyanka having relocated to Austin, Texas, and Lekha remaining in Southern California, this aligned quite well not only with our presence in each location but also with our shared vision of serving our common clientele. Post this

"The joining of the M&T Legal team is a strategic move that aligns with our client-centric approach and growth objectives," shared Rakesh Ramde, Director at Structure Law Group. "With Priyanka having relocated to Austin, Texas, and Lekha remaining in Southern California, this aligned quite well not only with our presence in each location but also with our shared vision of serving our common clientele."

Structure Law Group, LLP Welcomes Priyanka Talukdar To Its Austin, Texas Office

"We all are thrilled to have Priyanka joining us in Austin," said SLG's Austin Jackson. "She has already planted roots in the area and we've enjoyed visiting with her. Her wealth of knowledge and experience with a wide range of clients on various commercial and corporate issues will undoubtedly enhance our firm's continued service and representation of clients in and beyond the Austin area."

"Joining Structure Law Group is serendipitous," said Priyanka Talukdar. "I enjoyed starting and co-running M&T Legal for several years, and this opportunity allows me to offer the same services to clients within a larger firm with additional resources. It is also great to join and spend time with the great team here in Austin."

Ms. Talukdar began her legal career at the National Judicial Academy in India, followed by roles at Joseph Tan Jude Benny in Singapore and leading law firms in San Diego, California. She then co-founded M&T Legal, a boutique law firm specializing in representing high-growth startups and emerging companies, including multi-nationals. Ms. Talukdar holds an LL.M. from the University of San Diego School of Law and has always been an active member within the legal community, having served as Vice President of the South Asian Bar Association (San Diego chapter).

Structure Law Group, LLP Welcomes Sreelekha Haridas Maruthur To Its Los Angeles Office

"Lekha's arrival brings a wealth of experience and abilities for our clients in Southern California and beyond," said SLG's Ethan Solove. "Her practice fully aligns with ours as we both serve startups and emerging companies whether based in the area or with a presence here. We believe our clients will benefit just as much from her as her clients will benefit from the additional support we can provide."

"I am very much looking forward to further growing my practice with the additional support and resources that SLG has to offer," said Lekha Maruthur. "The firm's core competencies and values align perfectly with my own. I am eager to better serve my existing clients and to collaborate with my new colleagues toward our mutual success."

Ms. Maruthur co-founded M&T Legal and previously served as an in-house corporate counsel at a Bay Area startup. Her career also includes roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Bangalore and at Amarchand Mangaldas, a leading Indian law firm. Ms. Maruthur holds a Master's in Law from UC Berkeley and a Bachelor's in Law from NALSAR, India.

