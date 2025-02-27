StructureCraft Unveils Game-Changing DowelLam Brand Ahead of IMTC 2025: Dual Exhibits and Keynote Spotlight Elevate Industry Presence

"DLT has become a well-established mass timber product over the last 8 years, and there's no better stage than IMTC to showcase its broad applications and capabilities across every project type," said Derek Autenrieth, Sales Manager at DowelLam. Post this

In 2025, as demand for DLT continues to grow, StructureCraft has formed the DowelLam division to solely focus on designing, manufacturing and delivering DLT products to a growing range of clientele across North America.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to launch DowelLam – a brand dedicated to the design and supply of dowel laminated timber across North America", said Derek Autenrieth, Sales Manager at DowelLam. "DLT has become a well-established mass timber product over the last 8 years, and there's no better stage than IMTC to showcase its broad applications and capabilities across every project type."

About DowelLam; the first all-wood mass timber panel.

DowelLam is a global leader in mass timber manufacturing, recognized for delivering Dowel Laminated Timber (DLT) panels to significant projects throughout North America. Since 2017, their team has built over 3 million square feet (over 300,000 square meters) of DLT, including a proprietary profile, Acoustic DLT, across every project type, including educational, office, tall-wood, institutional, public and residential buildings. By merging traditional doweling with cutting-edge machinery and automation, DowelLam delivers mass timber panels that are free of metal and adhesives between laminations.

DLT, as the first all-wood mass timber panel, uses hardwood dowels (rather than glue or nails) to bond the edgewise softwood dimensional lumber strands together, resulting in structural panels ideal for floors, roofs, and walls. DowelLam offers unique advantages to owners and designers, including structural efficiency, sustainability, architectural quality, and economy.

Groundbreaking innovation in an acoustic panel.

DowelLam is the only large-scale North American supplier of Acoustic DLT (ADLT), a high-performance panel which integrates a built-in acoustically absorptive membrane into the underside of the DLT, allowing the mass timber to remain exposed while meeting both structural and noise reduction demands.

The Largest DLT facility in the world.

DowelLam's state-of-the-art Abbotsford facility is a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing hub designed to produce DLT, the largest such facility in the world. The plant houses advanced equipment and automation, enabling the efficient production of panels over 60 feet long, with precise control over panel dimensions and dowel placement to meet structural and architectural requirements. The production process integrates computer-based technology with sustainable practices to produce minimum waste.

From lumber grading, visual optimization and finger-jointing to moulding, pressing, CNC milling, and coatings, the entire facility is optimized for quality and efficiency. Panels are customized with profiles for aesthetic or acoustic purposes and can be reinforced with structural sheathing or screw systems for enhanced performance. Automated notching and coating ensure panels are ready for site installation, while engineers review dowel placement and panel configurations to meet project-specific demands.

StructureCraft's role in the market

StructureCraft is an award-winning group of creative structural consulting engineers and specialized builders, having realized over 350 efficient and beautiful structures across the world since 1998. With the introduction of DowelLam, StructureCraft renews a focus on their core purpose: "to engineer and build beautiful and efficient structures that people love to own and use." The company will continue to focus on the structural engineering and construction of sustainable buildings across the world from their offices in Abbotsford and Vancouver (CAN), Seattle (USA), and Trento (Italy).

Participation at the 2025 International Mass Timber Conference

In addition to exhibiting at the event for the 8th consecutive year, StructureCraft's Lucas Epp, Vice President and Head of Engineering, will also participate as a keynote panelist Thursday, March 27, titled, "Are We There Yet? Closing the Gap, Removing Barriers, and the Role of AI and AEC Software Advancements." Epp, deeply immersed in developing AEC tech designed to help the sector reimagine how we design, implement, and collaborate on mass timber projects, will provide key insights into the barriers to adoption of mass timber.

"This is a pivotal moment for StructureCraft, DowelLam, and the entire mass timber movement," said IMTC CEO Arnie Didier. "StructureCraft has long been a valued partner and champion of the International Mass Timber Conference, and we're honored to provide the stage for this exciting debut. DowelLam's launch underscores the innovation and momentum driving our industry forward."

Registration is open at www.masstimberconference.com and full passes are $1,375 through the end of the show. Full passes receive free print and PDF copies of the 2025 International Mass Timber Report, video recordings of most all presentations, free breakfast & lunch (March 26–27), and free coffee & tea (March 26–27). Passholders also benefit from a 220 display exhibit hall, 25 educational sessions and over 100 speakers, and access to thousands of mass timber professionals from around the world.

Premier Sponsors are Timberlab, Kallesoe Machinery, Kalesnikoff, Western Archrib, Maxxon, Mercer Mass Timber, XL Construction, SmartLam, DPR Construction, and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. Other conference sponsors include Freres Engineered Wood, Sansin, Nordic Structures, Elevated Construction Services, Think Wood, Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Port of Portland and Greater Portland Inc., Skanska, Sterling Structural, Weyerhaeuser, RJC Engineers, Polygon, Simpson Strong-Tie, Business Oregon, Swinerton, USG, Aon, Ledinek, and MINDA.

Conference partners are ULI and the U.S. Forest Service. Media Partners are Architectural Record, Metropolis, Mass Timber Construction Journal, Wood Central, The Architect's Newspaper, the Verdical Group and Archinect.

The International Mass Timber Conference is owned and produced by Trifecta Collective LLC, and WoodWorks serves as the event's co-producer.

About Trifecta Collective

Trifecta Collective is a trade show platform formed by GreyLion and trade show industry professionals, Rick McConnell and Jennifer Hoff. Mr. McConnell has extensive experience building and leading industry events across multiple industry sectors and has previously held senior leadership roles at Hanley Wood and Informa. Ms. Hoff has an equally impressive track record in show management, having held numerous positions at National Tradeshow Productions and more recently as the Founder of Taffy Event Strategies, which she continues to run today. Since 2021, Trifecta Collective has been building a portfolio of market-leading trade shows and events that are leaders in their respective market segments. For more information, please visit www.trifectacollectivellc.com.

About WoodWorks

WoodWorks (www.woodworks.org) provides free one-on-one project assistance as well as education and resources related to the code-compliant design of non-residential and multi-family wood buildings. WoodWorks technical experts offer support from design through construction on a wide range of building types, including mid-rise/multi-residential, educational, commercial, corporate, institutional and public.

