Structured Cabling Market Growth Driven by Rising Data Center Demand by 2027

According to a Cabling in DFW survey, the structured cabling market is projected to witness robust growth through 2027, fueled by increasing investments in data center expansion, high-speed connectivity infrastructure, and enterprise network modernization initiatives.

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The structured cabling market is poised for growth, projected to expand from USD 13.5 billion in 2020 to over USD 23.2 billion by 2027. They are driven largely by surging demand for cloud computing, data centers, and high-speed connectivity. As structured cabling companies accelerate the digital transformation, such as IoT, 5G, smart buildings, and edge computing, which need reliable and scalable cabling infrastructure, this has never been greater.

Structured cabling is emerging as the backbone of modern IT environments, enabling fast data transfer, reduced downtime, and seamless integration of smart devices, helping in the global digital economy.

Beyond data centers, enterprises across industries, like healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, and government, upgrade cabling systems to support high-bandwidth applications and seamless digital transformation.

Key Market Growth Drivers of Structured Cabling

Explosive Data Center Expansion

The backbone of structured cabling growth lies in the increasing number of global data centers. With scalable facilities and providers rapidly expanding to handle the AI, cloud services, and big data for demand, structured cabling systems offer speed, reliability, and scalability.

Surge in Cloud Adoption & Digital Transformation

From SMEs to Fortune 500 enterprise companies migrating to the cloud. Structured cabling offers high bandwidth and a flexible backbone to support PaaS, SaaS, and enterprise collaboration tools. The rise of video conferencing, hybrid work, and real-time applications fuels the adoption.

5G Rollout & IoT Boom

The global rollout of the 5G network and IoT connectivity devices transforms how businesses and consumers interact with the technology. Structured cabling installation ensures high-speed connectivity and low latency of interconnected devices from industrial sensors to smart systems.

Rise of Edge Computing & AI Workloads

As the industry adopts machine learning, AI, and edge computing, the need for fast data transmission close to the source of data generation is growing. Structured cabling plays a crucial role in enabling edge nodes and micro data centers, which reduce latency and support real-time decision-making.

Market Size & Forecast (2024-2027)

The structured cabling market is entering the strong growth stage, with analysts projecting a sharp market value between 2024 and 2027. Data cabling installation was valued at around USD 16.2 billion in 2024; the market is expected to reach nearly USD 23.2 billion by 2027, growing at a steady CAGR of 6.5%-7.5%.

The unrelenting demand for data center development, cloud-driven services, and high-speed enterprise fuels this expansion. The forecast reflects not just incremental growth but transformation in how global businesses are investing in the future-proof network infrastructure to support real-time communication, data-heavy applications, and the rise of smart technology worldwide.

Key Player Analysis: Who's Shaping the Structured Cabling Market

CommScope Holding Inc.

CommScope is cited as a market leader in structured cabling, especially in enterprise networking and data center expansion. The company continuously expands the copper, fiber optic, and connectivity to capture a large share of growth to new data center deployments.

Nexans: Fiber-Focused Innovator

Nexan is known for its strength in fiber optic cabling, which gained primacy as data center expansion demanded high bandwidth and low latency. The company pursues regional expansion, distribution partnerships, and integrated cabling solutions to boost reach.

Panduit: System Integrator with Longevity

Panduit is widely recognized for its end-to-end cabling system, including patch panels, cables, connectors, and cable management. This leverages the knowledge and strong partnership with system integrators to secure large-scale rollouts.

Belden—Versatile Player in Copper and Hybrid Systems

Belden remains by balancing copper and hybrid systems, which is important for a customer environment not ready to go full fiber. As cloud migration and data centers help in staying in the existing customer ecosystem, and slowly migrating them.

Corning—Fiber Optic Specialists

Corning is a global name in optical fiber and fiber components. In the structured cabling industry, it plays a dominant role in the backbone and interconnect segments. As data centers shift to high-density fiber architecture, Corning's high-performance fiber and passive optical products become more critical.

Regional Outlook

The structured cabling installation market witnesses dynamic growth across all major regions, which is fueled by cloud migration adoption, data center expansion, and digital infrastructure upgrades. North America continues to lead the market, driven by the rapid expansion of hyperscale data centers and the adoption of 5G and IoT ecosystems.

Europe is seeing steady demand as governments and enterprises modernize legacy systems to support smart buildings and Industry 4.0 initiatives. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a fast-growing hub, and with data cabling installation, countries such as India, China, and Singapore invest heavily in telecommunications, cloud, and digital services.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are showing strong momentum spurred by rising internet, smart infrastructure projects, and new colocation facilities. This global shift reveals how structured cabling has become the universal backbone of the digital economy worldwide.

Scope of the Report

The scope of this report on the structured cabling market growth driven by rising data center demand by 2027 offers a detailed analysis of market trends, dynamics, and growth opportunities shaping the industry. It covers in-depth insight into market size and forecast (2024-2027) and analyzes the impact of cloud computing adoption, data center expansion, IoT integration, and 5G rollout.

The report offers a regional outlook across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, highlighting the demand patterns, regulatory environments, and infrastructure investment. The competitive landscape evaluates the key global players, innovation, and market share positioning for structured cabling solutions.

