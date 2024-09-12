Structured Data Meets On-Demand Inspection: Source7 Partners with ProxyPics to Transform Asset Insights

Source7 and ProxyPics have partnered to provide a more comprehensive and efficient property inspection solution. By combining Source7's asset intelligence data with ProxyPics' on-demand data collection, clients can: Identify potential risks: By analyzing product failure trends, recalls, and class action lawsuits. Improve asset management: By tracking asset age, expected useful life, and risk profiles. Ensure resident safety: Through instant recall alerts for identified appliances. This partnership benefits various sectors, including real estate, property management, and asset management, by providing more accurate data for decision-making.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Source7, a leader in asset intelligence for homes, and ProxyPics, the leader in on-demand property data collection, are revolutionizing property inspections through a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration leverages Source7's comprehensive asset data to deliver unparalleled value to property managers, real estate professionals and insurance carriers. By integrating Source7's real-time API-based data product with ProxyPics' on-demand data capture collection tools, clients gain a deeper understanding of a property and all the assets within it. This includes:
- Identifying potential problems before they arise with risk profiles based on product failure trends, recalls, and class action lawsuits.
- Improving asset lifecycle management by leveraging data such as age, expected useful life, and risk profiles.
- Ensuring resident safety with instant recall alerts for identified appliances.
"Our partnership empowers clients to gain true asset intelligence data during inspections," says Brian Webb, President of Source7. "Combining ProxyPics' on-demand data collection with our comprehensive datasets streamlines workflows and delivers actionable intelligence that transforms decision-making."
The seamless integration between Source7's data (such as asset age, expected remaining useful life, risk profiles, and more) and ProxyPics' platform unlocks valuable benefits across various sectors:
- Real Estate: Enhance appraisals to boost buyer confidence with comprehensive asset data.
- Property Management: Automate repair vs. replace decisions, reduce operational costs, and improve overall service levels.
- Asset Management: Optimize capital planning and increase forecast accuracy year over year.
Source7 and ProxyPics are poised to revolutionize property inspections with the power of structured asset data. This collaboration ushers in a new era of data-driven decision-making, empowering businesses to optimize assets, improve efficiency, and achieve long-term success.
Media Contact
Arlene Kim, Source7, 1 4156831411, [email protected], source7.com
Arlene Kim, Source7, 1 4156831411, [email protected], source7.com
SOURCE Source7
Share this article