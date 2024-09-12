Structured Data Meets On-Demand Inspection: Source7 Partners with ProxyPics to Transform Asset Insights

Source7 and ProxyPics have partnered to provide a more comprehensive and efficient property inspection solution. By combining Source7's asset intelligence data with ProxyPics' on-demand data collection, clients can: Identify potential risks: By analyzing product failure trends, recalls, and class action lawsuits. Improve asset management: By tracking asset age, expected useful life, and risk profiles. Ensure resident safety: Through instant recall alerts for identified appliances. This partnership benefits various sectors, including real estate, property management, and asset management, by providing more accurate data for decision-making.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Source7, a leader in asset intelligence for homes, and ProxyPics, the leader in on-demand property data collection, are revolutionizing property inspections through a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration leverages Source7's comprehensive asset data to deliver unparalleled value to property managers, real estate professionals and insurance carriers. By integrating Source7's real-time API-based data product with ProxyPics' on-demand data capture collection tools, clients gain a deeper understanding of a property and all the assets within it. This includes: