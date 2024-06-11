Strunz & Farah: The Materialization of a 30-year-old Dream in the Making

Alex Concas and Oksana Kolesnikova Announce Intimate Ardeshir Farah (of Strunz and Farah) performance on June 23 at Carasau Ristorante in Culver City.

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A heartfelt and intimate musical event featuring the legendary acoustic guitar maestro Ardeshir Farah of world renowned Strunz & Farah, accompanied by the fantastic Jim Stubblefield from Incendioband.com, is set to unfold on Sunday, 23 June 2024, 6pm at Carasau Ristorante, Culver City, California. This special evening was made possible by Alex Concas and Oksana Kolesnikova (posing in photo) of Oksana Management Group, Inc., with sponsors SerataItaliana.club and CarasauRistorante.com.

Going back to 1994, Italian native Alex Concas, an avid music enthusiast, discovered Strunz & Farah's albums 'Americas' and 'Primal Magic' in a Tampa music store. Sampling these CDs in his makeshift concert hall—a Chevrolet Caprice Classic with 18 high-end speakers— Alex was instantly captivated. Their music became an integral part of his life's soundtrack.

Driven by passion, Alex, a professional in Marketing and Public Relations, wrote a heartfelt letter to the artists with an introduction in perfect Spanish and Farsi, after learning that they were from different countries, Costa Rica and Iran. Connecting with them on a personal level, and against all odds, his letter received a personalized thank-you postcard, sparking a cherished lifelong friendship.

"The materialization of a 30-year long dream," describes Alex, reflecting the significance of this upcoming event. On June 23, Ardeshir Farah will perform timeless musical masterpieces on acoustic guitar at Alex's private "Serata Italiana" dinner party among close friends at Carasau. While only Ardeshir represents the Strunz & Farah duo, he will be joined by esteemed guitarist Jim Stubblefield, adding a rich layer to the evening's musical journey.

This event isn't just a performance; it's the culmination of decades of admiration, a tribute to the universal language of music, and the bonds it can forge. Join us in celebrating this extraordinary journey and immerse yourself in a mesmerizing night of world-class acoustic guitar compositions, played by two special guitar virtuosos in an intimate setting. Both artists will sign their CDs during a meet and greet following the performance.

About Strunz & Farah:

Grammy nominees Strunz & Farah are the innovators of an entirely new expression for the acoustic guitar. Well ahead of their time they created an original style that now is widely influential. Originally from Costa Rica and Iran respectively, Jorge Strunz and Ardeshir Farah have brought the musical influences of their multi-cultural backgrounds into their highly virtuosic, rhythmic, and improvisation-rich original instrumental compositions, inspiring fans and many guitarists worldwide since 1979.

For more details, visit:

http://www.incendioband.com

http://www.oksanamanagementgroup.com

Alex Concas, Oksana Management Group, Inc., www.oksanamanagementgroup.com

