Strymon Announces Deco Tape Saturator and Doubletracker Plugin

Our Deco hardware pedal has long been the secret weapon of many engineers in the studio, so having it in plugin form represents a major step forward in accessibility. Tweet this

The Deco Plugin is available directly from Strymon and at select dealers worldwide for $79 US. Videos covering the launch can be found HERE, and more info can be found on the webpage.

Please contact [email protected] with any press or media inquiries.

About Strymon:

Based in Westlake Village, CA, Strymon Engineering manufactures an award-winning line of effects pedals, plugins, Eurorack modules, MIDI interfaces, and hyper-robust power supplies, all designed and made in Los Angeles, USA. Their products are mainstays in the rigs of top recording and touring professional musicians worldwide, helping players craft their own signature sounds with creative, powerful, and road-worthy gear that defines best-in-class.

Media Contact

Sean Halley, Strymon Engineering, 1 (800) 980-8160, [email protected], www.Strymon.net

Sean Halley, Strymon Engineering, 1 (800) 980-8160, [email protected], www.Strymon.net

SOURCE Strymon Engineering