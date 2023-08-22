Strymon Announces Deco Tape Saturator and Doubletracker Plugin

A direct port of the famous hardware pedal arrives with twin tape decks and multiple saturation voices in a single plugin
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strymon Engineering (www.strymon.net), the manufacturer of high-end products for the guitar, recording, and Eurorack markets, announced a new addition to their growing line of audio plugins today. The Deco Plugin Tape Saturator and Doubletracker are a direct port of their critically acclaimed Deco hardware pedal and offer features that are wholly unique in the DAW space. The new plugin has two different Saturation voices that emulate the characteristics of both professional open-reel mastering tape machines and the ALC auto-limiting circuit found on high-end '70s cassette decks, as well as the exclusive feature of dual tape transports in the Doubletracker section. All of the classic effects Deco recreates are generated by changing the offset between the two machines, allowing incremental changes from phasing and flanging to chorusing, slapback, and echo as the offset increases. This dual-deck scenario represents a long-lost studio workflow critical to the sound and vibe of many early recordings made at facilities like Sun Studios and Abbey Road, but one that was replaced by modern devices many decades ago.
"Our Deco hardware pedal has long been the secret weapon of many an engineer in the studio, so having it in plugin form represents a major step forward in accessibility", said Sean Halley, Strymon's Head of Marketing. "The dual tape deck scenario offers several truly unique and genuine vintage sounds that haven't previously been achievable in the world of DAWs in the same way", Halley continues. "If you add the fact that Deco was originally made for guitar and has a mountain of gain on tap, the result is that you can go from the mildest blush of saturation and echo all the way to full-on distorted chaos and everything in between, all based upon the authentic characteristics of magnetic tape."
The Deco Plugin is available directly from Strymon and at select dealers worldwide for $79 US. Videos covering the launch can be found HERE, and more info can be found on the webpage.
About Strymon:
Based in Westlake Village, CA, Strymon Engineering manufactures an award-winning line of effects pedals, plugins, Eurorack modules, MIDI interfaces, and hyper-robust power supplies, all designed and made in Los Angeles, USA. Their products are mainstays in the rigs of top recording and touring professional musicians worldwide, helping players craft their own signature sounds with creative, powerful, and road-worthy gear that defines best-in-class.
