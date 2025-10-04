Stuart Benson Leads New Chapter for Green Valley Naturals, Expanding Focus on Longevity

"Green Valley Naturals has always stood for integrity and results," said Benson. "We are excited to build on that foundation by strengthening our product development, expanding distribution, and continuing to focus on formulas that make a real difference in people's lives. Longevity is what we do." Post this

Benson, who helped shape respected companies such as Greens First and Great Earth Vitamins, led the acquisition of Green Valley Naturals in 2025. With his partners, Joseph Xiras, Ryan Benson, and Seth Moskowitz, they bring renewed vision and resources to a company already known for its commitment to helping people live better and longer lives.

"Green Valley Naturals has always stood for integrity and results," said Benson. "We are excited to build on that foundation by strengthening our product development, expanding distribution, and continuing to focus on formulas that make a real difference in people's lives. Longevity is at the heart of what we do."

Green Valley Naturals offers supplements designed to support healthy aging at the deepest levels. Flagship products include Stem Cell Restore, which promotes cellular renewal and healthy aging, and Genesis, a breakthrough Telomere Activation Complex and Mitochondrial Enhancement Matrix. These products reflect the company's ongoing commitment to wellness and longevity solutions.

Founded by Lee Euler, a health advocate and publisher known for educational work, including the documentary Awakening from Alzheimer's, Green Valley Naturals has always stood for quality and trust. Under Benson's leadership, Euler's vision will continue, strengthened by a team with deep expertise in longevity and supplements.

Providing additional guidance is Dr. Sasson E. Moulavi, MD, the new Medical Director for Green Valley Naturals. Based in Boca Raton, Dr. Moulavi has more than 30 years of clinical experience in bariatric, anti-aging, and regenerative medicine.

"Stuart Benson brings a depth of experience and a true commitment to helping people thrive," said Euler. "I am confident Green Valley Naturals will continue to grow while staying true to its mission of supporting longevity and vibrant health."

About Green Valley Naturals

Green Valley Naturals creates natural supplements that help people live longer, healthier, and more energetic lives. Founded by Lee Euler and John Finn and now operated under the ownership of Stuart Benson and the new management team, the company offers trusted formulas for wellness and longevity products, including its top-selling Stem Cell Restore. Each product is made with a commitment to innovation, quality, and integrity.

