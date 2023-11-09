Stuart Hill Joins ERP Technology Partners as Vice President of Operations

Stuart Hill brings a voice of strength and reason to complex projects. Former work responsibilities include profit and loss, operational optimization, and selecting a new ERP system across multiple manufacturing sites. Post this

Through his experience, Hill oversaw complex projects and led large teams to achieve significant improvements. A few of those achievements include 1 million hours of safe operations, 14% operational cost savings, and a 30% brand growth, fueled by data-driven strategies and brand-building efforts.

Stuart Hill's track record also includes roles such as Sr. Engineering Manager, Plant Manager, Production Manager, Process Engineer, and Maintenance and Engineering Manager, providing leadership at companies ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. He has also navigated the M&A space, opening new facilities and driving operational shifts.

With a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and certifications in Maintenance Education and Total Process Reliability through TPM, Hill brings a strong skill set to ERP Technology Partners.

His commitment to excellence, as evidenced by his recognition and performance awards, aligns with ERP Technology Partners' mission to provide advanced ERP solutions that drive innovation and foster growth.

"My goal is to incorporate my direct industry background and digital transformation experience to help clients achieve success in their transformation efforts with minimal disruption," says Hill.

ERP Technology Partners excels in unleashing the full potential of ERP transformations. Our leadership team boasts decades of industry experience, from "Big 5" firms to boutique consultancies, all united by a shared passion. We craft tailored, cost-effective implementation plans to help our clients succeed in their ERP and digital transformation initiatives.

Focused on oil & gas, utilities, aerospace & defense, manufacturing & distribution, engineering & construction management, and services industries, our expert team offers a direct, transparent alternative to traditional consulting.

To learn more about ERP Technology Partners, visit https://erp-technology.com.

