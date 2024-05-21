Stuart Spiro and Brooke Rosenthal Promoted to Leadership Positions within FirstService Residential's New Development Group

"Stuart and Brooke have been integral to our team, consistently delivering results and inspiring their teams with innovative ideas and strategic vision." — Marc Kotler, President of FirstService Residential's New Development Group. Post this

Spiro joined FirstService Residential in 2012 as an assistant property manager. In 2015, he transitioned to the New Development Group as a property manager, where he was responsible for the opening and management of newly constructed properties. In 2023, he was selected to participate in the FirstService Emerging Leaders program, an in-house leadership development program designed to provide lifelong growth opportunities within the organization.

"This promotion is a significant milestone in my career at FirstService," said Spiro. "I owe a lot of my success to the ongoing support of my leaders, and I look forward to providing that same level of mentorship to the next generation of managers."

Rosenthal joined FirstService Residential in 2013 as a property manager and was promoted to roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as an account executive. She is also a graduate of the company's 2023 Emerging Leaders program. Throughout her tenure with FirstService, Rosenthal has managed some of the highest-end properties in New York and is recognized for her exceptional leadership and tireless pursuit of service excellence.

"Ascending to the role of managing director is both a privilege and a testament to the support and guidance I've received from Marc Kotler and other members of the executive team," said Rosenthal. "For my team of managers, I remain committed to fostering an environment of trust and encouragement that supports individual and collective success."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

