Student Mental Health Program "Move This World" Announces Additional Offerings for 2024-2025 Academic Year

In the 2024-2025 school year, districts using Move This World will now have access to multi-tiered systems of support, including Tier 2 courses tailored to students requiring specific and targeted skill development. Additionally, middle school and high school students will benefit from personalized digital spaces, empowering them to manage stress, process emotions, and track their social emotional development.

Sara Potler LaHayne, Founder and CEO of Move This World, emphasized the impact of the program's ability to teach essential skills to effectively navigate daily stressors. "We keep it simple. By providing authentic and engaging content that teachers can easily add into an existing curriculum, Move This World helps students go from frazzled to functional. When they can identify, express, and manage emotions constructively, students, schools, and families see more success," she stated.

Key highlights of Move This World's enhanced offerings for the 2024-25 academic year include:

Multi Tiered Systems of Support. Tier 2 exercises targeting specific social emotional needs, aligning with Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS).

Teletherapy. Teletherapy for Tier 2 and Tier 3 settings in select states.

Inclusive Delivery for Diverse Learners. Utilization of closed captioning, scaffolding techniques, and expanded Spanish content to accommodate diverse populations.

Strengthening School and Home Connections. Enhanced family courses in English and Spanish to facilitate at-home practice and strengthen school-community relationships.

Enriched secondary experiences for 6th - 12th grade students. Elevated student voice, choice, and authenticity for grades 6th - 12th, fostering engagement through personalized prompts and discussions.

Adult and Educator Wellness: Enhanced professional learning resources, including bite-sized content for individual or group practice, and specialized programming.

Enhanced Flexibility: Curated playlists and adaptable content to suit various learning environments, facilitating targeted skill development for students, educators, and families.

These improvements are all in addition to the existing Tier 1 program that is used across the country. LaHayne added, "We were thrilled to validate our positive impact this year with third-party research that showed higher emotional competencies and improved academics at schools participating in Move This World's existing curriculum. These updates will extend that reach even further."

