Student-run nonprofit reaches milestone of 10,000 items in two years

AppleyEverAfter was founded in 2022 by Deeya Agarwal, currently a high school junior, to help children in need by providing them with items they needed to survive and thrive and educating children in underprivileged areas with education on topics related to STEM. https://appleyeverafter4all.org/ Post this

The donated items, which include clothing, school supplies, and hygiene items, are set to benefit numerous children across the globe. The organizations receiving these items deeply appreciate the support, which will help them continue their vital work in serving those in need.

AppleyEverAfter also supports education on STEM through a series of events, including STEM kit demonstrations for young kids. These efforts raised funds and increased awareness about the needs of those less fortunate in the community. One of these events included an interactive demonstration of a chemistry related project to young children at the Santa Clara Library.

After AppleyEverAfter's school supply drive this summer, the manager of Sunnyvale Community Services stated, "She organized a drive that yielded thousands of school supplies and a generous number of backpacks. Her efforts in getting involved in the community and helping those in need have helped us to reach our goal".

AppleyEverAfter is committed to making a difference through community engagement and charitable giving and hopes to continue this in the future. For more information about the organization or to get involved, please visit https://appleyeverafter4all.org/

Media Contact

Deeya Agarwal, AppleyEverAfter, 1 4089609908, [email protected], https://appleyeverafter4all.org/

SOURCE AppleyEverAfter