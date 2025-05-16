Student-run nonprofit reaches milestone of 10,000 items in two years

AppleyEverAfter, a nonprofit founded and run by high school students, has recently achieved a remarkable milestone by donating over 10,000 items to multiple organizations. The donated items, which include clothing, school supplies, and hygiene items, are set to benefit numerous children across the globe. The organizations receiving these items deeply appreciate the support, which will help them continue their vital work in serving those in need.
By Deeya Agarwal, Founder https://appleyeverafter4all.org/
SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AppleyEverAfter, a nonprofit founded and run by high school students, has recently achieved a remarkable milestone by donating over 10,000 items to multiple organizations. This generous contribution was made possible through a series of successful fundraisers and door-to-door drives conducted over the past two years. This milestone was reached in October of 2024 upon donating 2,500 items to Sunnyvale Community Services. The items included both school and art supplies which positively impacted many students.
AppleyEverAfter was founded in 2022 by Deeya Agarwal, currently a high school junior, to help children in need. This included providing them with the items they needed to survive and thrive as well as educating children in underprivileged areas with education on topics related to STEM. Through their creative and community-focused fundraising efforts, AppleyEverAfter gathered a substantial number of items, which were then distributed to various local and international charities and service organizations. The door-to-door drives were particularly effective, allowing the nonprofit to directly engage with community members and encourage participation in their cause.
The donated items, which include clothing, school supplies, and hygiene items, are set to benefit numerous children across the globe. The organizations receiving these items deeply appreciate the support, which will help them continue their vital work in serving those in need.
AppleyEverAfter also supports education on STEM through a series of events, including STEM kit demonstrations for young kids. These efforts raised funds and increased awareness about the needs of those less fortunate in the community. One of these events included an interactive demonstration of a chemistry related project to young children at the Santa Clara Library.
After AppleyEverAfter's school supply drive this summer, the manager of Sunnyvale Community Services stated, "She organized a drive that yielded thousands of school supplies and a generous number of backpacks. Her efforts in getting involved in the community and helping those in need have helped us to reach our goal".
AppleyEverAfter is committed to making a difference through community engagement and charitable giving and hopes to continue this in the future. For more information about the organization or to get involved, please visit https://appleyeverafter4all.org/
Media Contact
Deeya Agarwal, AppleyEverAfter, 1 4089609908, [email protected], https://appleyeverafter4all.org/
SOURCE AppleyEverAfter
