Student Secure Plan Updates for 2024: Enhanced Coverage and Benefits for International Students

"We are thrilled to introduce these updates to our Student Secure plan. Our goal is to provide international students with the best possible coverage, allowing them to focus on their studies and experiences without worrying about healthcare costs." Post this

Jennifer Frankel, Vice President of University Relations at ISI, stated, "We are thrilled to introduce these updates to our Student Secure plan. Our goal is to provide international students with the best possible coverage, allowing them to focus on their studies and experiences without worrying about healthcare costs. These enhancements reflect our commitment to supporting the well-being of our students."

Key Updates Include:

$0 Deductible and Copay Structure: All plan levels now feature a $0 deductible and a copay structure.

Deductible and Copay Structure: All plan levels now feature a deductible and a copay structure. Wellness/Preventative Care: The Elite plan covers wellness and preventative care after six months of continuous coverage.

Contraceptive Coverage: The Elite plan now includes coverage for contraceptives.

Sports Coverage: Organized sports, including intercollegiate, intramural, and club sports, are now covered under the Select and Elite plans without the need for an add-on.

Enhanced Maximum per Injury or Illness: The Select plan now offers an increased maximum coverage per injury or illness.

Mark Carney, CEO and President of WorldTrips, added, "At WorldTrips, we understand the unique challenges international students face when studying in the U.S. Our Student Secure travel medical insurance offers student-focused protection, ensuring students have access to quality healthcare and financial security."

For a detailed comparison of the benefits across all plan levels, please visit: https://www.internationalstudentinsurance.com/student-health-insurance/benefits.php

With these updates, ISI and WorldTrips aim to provide even better service and support to international students and schools across the country.

For more information, please contact:

Jennifer Frankel

Vice President of University Relations

International Student Insurance

(877) 758-4391 ext 104

[email protected]

Audrey Sarsfield

Director, e-commerce

WorldTrips

[email protected]

About International Student Insurance (ISI)

ISI is a specialized insurance agency selling health and travel insurance to students from around the world. Online since 2001, ISI is a trusted industry leader providing insurance to students studying outside their home country. Owned and operated by Envisage International Corporation, ISI is a NAFSA Global Partner, member of English USA and the Alliance for International Exchange. ISI is also accredited with an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau.

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com.

WorldTrips Insurance Services CA License Number 0G39705

Media Contact

Jennifer Frankel, International Student Insurance, 1 888-247-1387 104, [email protected], www.internationalstudentinsurance.com

Audrey Sarsfield, WorldTrips, [email protected], www.worldtrips.com

SOURCE International Student Insurance