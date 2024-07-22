Student Secure Plan Updates for 2024: Enhanced Coverage and Benefits for International Students

The Student Secure plan has been updated for the 2024-2025 school year, offering enhanced benefits designed to meet the needs of international students, scholars, study abroad participants, exchange students, and those on Optional Practical Training (OPT).
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International Student Insurance (ISI), based in Neptune Beach, Florida, and WorldTrips, based in Carmel, Indiana, are excited to announce significant updates to the Student Secure plan for the 2024-2025 school year. The updated plan offers enhanced coverage and benefits for international students, scholars, study abroad participants, exchange students, and those on Optional Practical Training (OPT).
The Student Secure plan is available in four levels: Smart, Budget, Select, and Elite. These enhancements provide additional coverage and meet the waiver requirements of most schools, including J-1 Visa insurance requirements, all while offering outstanding service for students.
Jennifer Frankel, Vice President of University Relations at ISI, stated, "We are thrilled to introduce these updates to our Student Secure plan. Our goal is to provide international students with the best possible coverage, allowing them to focus on their studies and experiences without worrying about healthcare costs. These enhancements reflect our commitment to supporting the well-being of our students."
Key Updates Include:
- $0 Deductible and Copay Structure: All plan levels now feature a $0 deductible and a copay structure.
- Wellness/Preventative Care: The Elite plan covers wellness and preventative care after six months of continuous coverage.
- Contraceptive Coverage: The Elite plan now includes coverage for contraceptives.
- Sports Coverage: Organized sports, including intercollegiate, intramural, and club sports, are now covered under the Select and Elite plans without the need for an add-on.
- Enhanced Maximum per Injury or Illness: The Select plan now offers an increased maximum coverage per injury or illness.
Mark Carney, CEO and President of WorldTrips, added, "At WorldTrips, we understand the unique challenges international students face when studying in the U.S. Our Student Secure travel medical insurance offers student-focused protection, ensuring students have access to quality healthcare and financial security."
For a detailed comparison of the benefits across all plan levels, please visit: https://www.internationalstudentinsurance.com/student-health-insurance/benefits.php
With these updates, ISI and WorldTrips aim to provide even better service and support to international students and schools across the country.
About International Student Insurance (ISI)
ISI is a specialized insurance agency selling health and travel insurance to students from around the world. Online since 2001, ISI is a trusted industry leader providing insurance to students studying outside their home country. Owned and operated by Envisage International Corporation, ISI is a NAFSA Global Partner, member of English USA and the Alliance for International Exchange. ISI is also accredited with an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau.
About WorldTrips
WorldTrips is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com.
WorldTrips Insurance Services CA License Number 0G39705
