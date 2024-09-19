Student Success Centers: Reshaping the Student Higher Education Experience

Understanding the tight schedule constraints of busy campuses, Swinerton overcomes challenges with tailor-made solutions. Through thoughtful coordination and communication, project teams seamlessly integrate schedules and budgets with the needs of administration, faculty, and students. Post this

Swinerton consistently ranks among the nation's top education builders, delivering innovation and quality while respecting each school's unique values. Understanding the tight schedule constraints of busy campuses, Swinerton overcomes challenges with tailor-made solutions. Through thoughtful coordination and communication, project teams seamlessly integrate schedules and budgets with the needs of administration, faculty, and students. The goal is to enhance and optimize learning environments for the success of current and future generations of students.

Three projects reshaping the student experience:

CSU Channel Island - Gateway Hall

The Gateway Hall project will transform 80,000 square feet of space into a centralized hub for Student Services, complete with departmental labs, academic workplaces and gathering areas. Swinerton is providing general contracting and self-perform services for the construction of a new three-story building and the renovation of two existing buildings. Before construction, parts of the existing buildings were demolished to make room for new structures while preserving roofing tiles and windows for reuse.

Given the active campus environment, Swinerton is carefully managing noise and vibration and scheduling disruptive activities during class breaks to minimize impact. Coordination is critical as another construction site operates nearby, necessitating precise logistics for deliveries. Once completed, the mission-style buildings will form the beautiful new "Gateway" to the campus.

University of Hawai'i at Mānoa

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa has embarked on a $57 million project to transform the Sinclair Library, originally built in 1956, into a cutting-edge Student Success Center. This four-story, 115,000-square-foot renovation began in June and is slated for completion by the fall 2025 semester, underscoring UH Mānoa's dedication to modern, efficient, and sustainable facilities.

The new Student Success Center is designed as a vibrant base for student activities, offering spaces for gathering, studying, and socializing. Features include comfortable seating, numerous tables, and ample electrical outlets. The center will also include over 30 conference rooms of varying sizes, on-site academic advising departments, a computer lab, and a student store for food and beverages.

Swinerton, in collaboration with architectural firm G70, is transforming Sinclair Library. This will become the cornerstone of student life at UH Mānoa, fostering a supportive and dynamic environment for all students.

CSU Long Beach Student Success Center

Swinerton transformed a 1950s-era campus building into a state-of-the-art Student Success Center. Designed by SmithGroup, this adaptive reuse project met challenging budget constraints and sustainability goals, creating an inclusive community that consolidates sixteen diverse support services. The reimagined Peterson Hall, a mid-century three-story concrete building, turning the dark, cellular classrooms and labs into open and inviting spaces.

The center consolidates academic resources, health and wellness activities, varied study environments, and social interactions in a contextually responsive setting. It activates a key site at the heart of student life, adjacent to the student union and library. A new glazed "treehouse" student lounge redefines the building's entrance, engaging students and giving the building a fresh presence on campus. The light-filled main stairway and inviting courtyard enhance the sense of welcome and respite. At the same time, drab hallways and classrooms have been modernized into a dynamic, day-lit space with comfortable seating arrangements. The underused basement now hosts art studios, laboratories, and gathering areas.

Swinerton provided general contracting services, including seismic retrofitting, interior and exterior renovations, roof replacement, new MEP systems, and new elevators, ensuring a modern, efficient, and vibrant Student Success Center. The LEED® Gold-certified building focused on water conservation with a 50% reduction of use, despite the fact that anatomy, forensics, and acute care simulation labs use significantly more water and energy per square foot than a typical building. The center not only enhances the student experience but also demonstrates a commitment to sustainability.

Learn more about these and our other transformative higher education projects.

