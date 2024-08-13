Students And Staff At Colorado Connections Academy Kick Off The 2024-2025 School Year

I have found that being in the virtual environment allows our teachers, staff and administrators to form meaningful connections with students and families. The ability to provide truly individualized instruction and support sets our school apart. Post this

Colorado Connections Academy is committed to providing a high-quality education that is personalized to meet each student's individual needs. Using accessible technology, Colorado Connections Academy connects parents, teachers, and students to the virtual classroom from home or anywhere there is an internet connection. Families also benefit from the flexibility of creating their own schedule and ensuring their student's learning environment is a safe, stimulating atmosphere.

Most recently, parents at Colorado Connections Academy had an opportunity to review their experience in an annual third-party survey, the 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey. According to the 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey results:

96% of parents say their child is satisfied learning at Colorado Connections Academy

92% of parents would recommend Colorado Connections Academy

96% of parents agree their child's teachers at Colorado Connections Academy are supportive

94% of parents believe their child is making good progress with Colorado Connections Academy

Colorado Connections Academy serves nearly 3,000 students in grades K-12 across the state. Colorado Connections Academy's state-certified teachers work hard to foster meaningful connections by providing individualized student attention and a positive, engaging learning environment. Students have regular opportunities to share ideas, compare experiences, and have fun learning with their peers through online classroom sessions.

"I like the ability to work ahead, and it's nice that I can work from home and have ways to pace my own learning. It's nice that I can work ahead and have the rest of my time to focus on everything else. At my previous school, I could barely find the time to do everything I wanted to do," said Joshua Nageli, an 11th grader for the 2024-25 school year. Joshua has been with Colorado Connections Academy since he was in the 5th grade.

Joshua's dream is to become an astronaut, and he is well on his way to becoming one. He secured an internship with the Colorado Space Business Roundtable (CSBR), which exposed him to the space industry, allowing him to connect with industry professionals. Joshua is also part of a robotics team called Team Komodo, and they are currently working on a music-themed robot that shoots notes into amps and speakers.

When it comes to back-to-school advice, Joshua notes, "Focus on time management. Being on a computer, you can easily get distracted. Make sure you limit distractions; that helps a lot. Ask teachers for help."

Virtual school is a great fit for a variety of students. Colorado Connections Academy students are diverse and come from different backgrounds and educational histories. Some students are academically advanced and struggle in a traditional school setting, while some prefer to learn at their own pace. Other students may be experiencing health challenges or bullying, while others are athletes or performers who require a flexible learning schedule.

Enrollment is currently open for the 2024-25 school year. Families interested in Colorado Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions, and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their students. To learn more about the school or begin enrollment, please visit http://www.ColoradoConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

