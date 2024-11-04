Students Tour Allegion's Technical Glass Products Operations in Snoqualmie for 2024 MFG Day Field Trip

"A manufacturer is only as good as its people. This event puts us in contact with the people who will drive this industry forward. It ensures that our life-saving products will continue to be made and will continue to meet the demands of modern construction." -- Devin Bowman, General Manager of TGP Post this

"We've found crucial members of our team through Manufacturing Day," says Devin Bowman, General Manager of TGP. "A manufacturer, at the end of the day, is only as good as its people. This event puts us in contact with the people who will drive this industry forward. It ensures that our life-saving products will continue to be made and will continue to meet the demands of modern construction."

"We want to support our present and future team members in becoming the best versions of themselves," echoes Eric Lentz, Plant Manager at TGP. "Manufacturing Day allows us to explain how we nurture talent with training programs, tuition reimbursement and individualized growth plans. For many students, this is their first look into manufacturing, so we want to make sure they know all their options if this career seems like a fit for them. We also want to show that their manufacturing careers can start close to home at TGP."

Allegion employs more than 150 workers at its Snoqualmie manufacturing location. TGP's annual MFG Day event cultivates relationships with Washington schools to demonstrate the potential of a career in manufacturing and to give back to the surrounding community. To actively address the skills gap, Allegion offers skilled trade apprenticeship programs and tuition reimbursement opportunities.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions.

