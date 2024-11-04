Students Tour Allegion's Technical Glass Products Operations in Snoqualmie for 2024 MFG Day Field Trip

Allegion's Technical Glass Products' (TGP) Operations in Snoqualmie hosted local students on Thursday, Oct. 31, for its 2024 Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) celebration. Each year, Allegion joins the National Association of Manufacturers to celebrate National MFG Day and Manufacturing Month—with the overall goal of inspiring the next generation of manufacturers and addressing a skills gap facing the industry.
SNOQUALMIE, Wash., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegion's Technical Glass Products (TGP) Operations in Snoqualmie hosted local students and community representatives on Thursday, Oct. 31, for its 2024 Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) celebration. Started by the National Association of Manufacturers, this annual event is an opportunity for students, educators and communities to see manufacturing jobs up close and hear current professionals speak about innovations in the industry. The goal of these programs is to demonstrate that manufacturing can be a viable career path, inspiring the next generation of skilled workers to take the next step in their professional lives.
Joining hundreds of American manufacturers, Allegion opened TGP's doors to students and educators from Mount Si High School as well as Katherine Ross, Mayor of Snoqualmie, and other government representatives. These guests were able to speak to members from multiple TGP teams—from the manufacturing floor to the engineering departments and beyond. These discussions dispelled myths around modern manufacturing and informed potential future employees of on-the-job training programs at TGP. The event also included a tour of the facility to demonstrate the latest in glazing manufacturing technology.
"We've found crucial members of our team through Manufacturing Day," says Devin Bowman, General Manager of TGP. "A manufacturer, at the end of the day, is only as good as its people. This event puts us in contact with the people who will drive this industry forward. It ensures that our life-saving products will continue to be made and will continue to meet the demands of modern construction."
"We want to support our present and future team members in becoming the best versions of themselves," echoes Eric Lentz, Plant Manager at TGP. "Manufacturing Day allows us to explain how we nurture talent with training programs, tuition reimbursement and individualized growth plans. For many students, this is their first look into manufacturing, so we want to make sure they know all their options if this career seems like a fit for them. We also want to show that their manufacturing careers can start close to home at TGP."
Allegion employs more than 150 workers at its Snoqualmie manufacturing location. TGP's annual MFG Day event cultivates relationships with Washington schools to demonstrate the potential of a career in manufacturing and to give back to the surrounding community. To actively address the skills gap, Allegion offers skilled trade apprenticeship programs and tuition reimbursement opportunities.
About Allegion
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions.
For more, visit http://www.allegion.com.
Media Contact:
Kala Atzinger, Editor & Content Manager
860-705-2505
[email protected]
Media Contact
Editor Desk, Technical Glass Products, 2536617333, [email protected], https://www.fireglass.com/
For interviews or information about this in-person program & tour, contact [email protected]
SOURCE Technical Glass Products
Share this article