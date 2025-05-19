Studies Confirm Capillary Blood Is a Viable Option for Routine Testing

These studies went above and beyond to evaluate accuracy and precision across the entire testing process," said Dr. Robert H. Christenson, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, FACC, former President of the American Association for Clinical Chemistry and a member of Babson's Scientific Advisory Board. Post this

"These studies went above and beyond to evaluate accuracy and precision across the entire testing process," said Dr. Robert H. Christenson, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, FACC, former President of the American Association for Clinical Chemistry and a member of Babson's Scientific Advisory Board. "It shows that challenges with limited sample volume can be circumvented by assay miniaturization without compromising analytical performance, enabling broad test panels."

The 39 analytes tested—and their associated 16 calculations and ratios—comprise 90% of Babson's current BetterWay™ blood testing menu. BetterWay integrates enabling technologies including the BD® MiniDraw™ Capillary Collection System, the Babson Sample Preparation Device, and the Babson Hand Warmer. Together, these innovations enable high-quality blood collection from a fingertip in decentralized settings, reducing the need for phlebotomy.

"BetterWay's patented reverse centrifugation and optimized, miniaturized assays reduce dead volume and maximize test utilization from small capillary samples without requiring workarounds such as sample predilution, making routine diagnostics possible from a simple fingertip collection," said Chris DiPasquale, Vice President of Assay Development at Babson Diagnostics. "The evidence from these studies gives both clinicians and patients greater confidence in the quality and reliability of low-volume blood samples."

Dr. Alan Wu, PhD, Professor of Laboratory Medicine at UCSF and member of Babson's Scientific Advisory Board, added: "The team's transparency in methodology and rigor in validation are exemplary. By benchmarking against venous samples, they not only demonstrated equivalence but, in some cases, even superior performance."

Diagnostic testing informs 70% of clinical decisions, yet one in three people delay or avoid testing due to inconvenient locations and pain and anxiety in the blood collection process. With BetterWay blood testing, any healthcare worker can collect capillary samples from a fingertip. This approach helps overcome barriers to necessary testing, including fear of needles, logistical challenges, and shortages of trained phlebotomists. By improving access and patient experience, BetterWay supports earlier detection, better chronic disease management, and stronger community health outcomes.

About BetterWay by Babson Diagnostics

BetterWay is blood testing reimagined—patient-friendly fingertip collection with accurate lab results. One in three people skip blood testing due to anxiety, fear of needles, difficult venous access, or inconvenience. BetterWay enables blood testing without phlebotomy. This improves patient experience, increases adherence to testing, optimizes staffing efficiency, and advances health equity. BetterWay was developed by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company that has become the global thought leader in the use of capillary blood for routine testing. Babson was named 2024 Medtech Company of the Year by MD + DI, 2025 SXSW Innovation Award winner for Health & Biotech, and one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare. For more information, please visit BetterWay.com or connect with us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

