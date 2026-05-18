Studio 1119 and Moz Expand Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Powered SEO and GEO for E-Commerce Businesses Worldwide

"We could not be more excited to be partnering more deeply with Moz to add to the value that CataSEO already provides. We expect it to be a game changer for e-commerce operators everywhere!" Post this

As part of the partnership expansion, CataSEO customers will receive enhanced monthly SEO performance reporting powered by Moz data and analytics. The reporting initiative is designed to provide merchants with actionable visibility into key SEO metrics, competitive positioning, search performance trends, domain authority indicators, and optimization opportunities intended to improve product discoverability across both traditional search engines and emerging AI-driven discovery platforms.

In addition, CataSEO customers who subscribe to Moz Pro will receive a 20% discount on standard monthly Moz Pro subscription pricing, creating additional value for e-commerce businesses seeking deeper SEO analysis and workflow capabilities.

Studio 1119 initially partnered with Moz to leverage the Moz API within CataSEO, ensuring that AI-generated recommendations for product pages, categories, metadata, and enriched product content could be developed within a meaningful competitive SEO context. By combining artificial intelligence with trusted search intelligence data, the integration enables CataSEO to generate more relevant and strategically informed optimization recommendations.

The companies said the expanded partnership further differentiates CataSEO from traditional e-commerce SEO tools by combining AI-driven content optimization with real-world search authority metrics, competitive SEO intelligence, and evolving GEO strategies designed for AI-powered search experiences.

Beyond reporting and analytics, the deeper strategic relationship will focus on ongoing collaboration between the companies to continually improve how CataSEO leverages Moz's expertise, data infrastructure, search insights, and optimization methodologies to help e-commerce operators develop increasingly effective and discoverable product content over time.

"I've personally used Moz Pro for many years, and it has been an indispensable tool to ensure that every site I've ever been responsible for remained relevant. We were excited from day 1 to partner with Moz to ensure that CataSEO delivered the best possible product content to our e-commerce customers. To be able to take it to another level with this elevated partnership ensures that we continue to offer the best SEO & GEO solution for e-commerce operators everywhere!"

Jim Boudreau, Founder, CEO of Studio 1119, Inc.

"At Moz, we are committed to providing the high-quality search intelligence that empowers businesses to increase their visibility in an increasingly AI-driven world. Partnering with Studio 1119 has been an incredible journey, and we are thrilled to see our data layer fueling CataSEO's SEO and GEO recommendations. This expansion ensures that e-commerce merchants aren't just keeping up with industry shifts, but are actively staying ahead of them with actionable, data-backed insights"

Jonathan Berthold, VP Revenue of Moz

As AI-powered search and recommendation systems continue to reshape digital commerce, the partnership aims to help e-commerce operators better position products and content for visibility across both traditional search engines and next-generation AI discovery platforms.

CataSEO was developed specifically to help e-commerce businesses improve the quality, depth, originality, and discoverability of product-related content at scale. The platform uses artificial intelligence to identify gaps in product metadata, contextual content, category structure, and search relevance that can impact rankings, traffic, and conversions.

Moz has long been recognized as one of the most trusted brands in search engine optimization, providing SEO professionals, marketers, and businesses with software, data, educational resources, and research used to improve search visibility and digital performance worldwide.

About Moz

Moz (https://www.moz.com), a Ziff Davis company, is an authority in organic search with powerful SEO, API, and Local Search platforms to help marketers improve the position of their brands, business locations, and competitive rank in search results. Moz's platforms are powered by world-class data, both robust and fresh enough to serve as the foundation upon which critical business decisions are made. For both large businesses and agencies looking to gain an edge in the increasingly complex and ever-changing world of search and small businesses seeking an SEO platform to accelerate client growth, Moz has a solution.

About Studio 1119

Studio 1119, Inc. (www.studio1119.ai) is a Worcester, MA-based software company that develops and publishes AI-powered applications built specifically for small and mid-sized businesses. Rather than offering broad, general-purpose platforms, Studio 1119 takes a focused approach — building purpose-built tools that solve specific, high-pain problems with intelligence, simplicity, and without unnecessary complexity. Studio 1119's applications are developed in partnership with leading technology providers including Moz, QuickBooks, Google Cloud, and BigCommerce.

Media Contact

Jim Boudreau, Studio 1119, Inc., 1 (508) 864-8965, [email protected], https://www.studio1119.ai

Jonathan Berthold, Moz, 1 (514) 295-8798, [email protected], https://www.moz.com

SOURCE Studio 1119, Inc.