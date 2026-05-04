Studio 1119 Launches Two AI-Powered E-Commerce Applications, Expanding to Major Platforms by End of Q2

We spent 25 years watching e-commerce merchants wrestle with the same inventory and accounting sync problems. Our platform allows us to solve them in a very focused and cost-effective manner. Post this

CataSEO launched on the BigCommerce Marketplace in January 2026, giving online retailers a competitive edge not just in traditional Google search rankings — but in the rapidly growing world of AI-driven discovery. As consumers increasingly turn to tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews to find products and services, CataSEO helps e-commerce operators optimize their content to be found and cited by AI engines, a discipline known as Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

Developed in partnership with Moz, a recognized leader in SEO data and intelligence, CataSEO delivers actionable, AI-generated content recommendations grounded in trusted search authority signals. The result is a tool that helps SMB retailers stay visible — not just on page one of Google, but in the AI-powered answers that are increasingly defining how customers shop online.

"Most SEO tools are still fighting the last war," said Jim Boudreau, Founder of Studio 1119. "CataSEO was built for where search is going — a world where AI models are the first stop for product discovery, not just a search results page."

TruSync: True Real-Time Sync, Finally Within Reach

TruSync launched on BigCommerce in April 2026, solving one of the most persistent and costly headaches for e-commerce operators: keeping order data and inventory counts accurate across their store and their books. Built on Google Cloud and integrated directly with QuickBooks Online, TruSync posts orders and updates inventory the moment a transaction occurs — with no batch delays, no complex configuration, and no surprise charges.

Designed for merchants managing one store or many channels simultaneously, TruSync maps products across platforms using SKUs or product names, notifies merchants of sync exceptions, and offers a straightforward re-sync workflow to resolve issues quickly. Pricing starts at $25/month per channel with plans scaling up to enterprise-level volumes — all with no contracts and no commitments.

"We spent 25 years watching e-commerce merchants wrestle with the same inventory and accounting sync problems," said Boudreau. "TruSync exists because those problems are still costing people real time and real money every single day, and they deserved a solution that was simple, fast, and actually reliable."

Rapid Multi-Platform Expansion Planned for Q2 2026

Studio 1119 is on track to publish both applications to the most widely used e-commerce platforms before the end of Q2 2026. Planned releases include: CataSEO for Shopify, WooCommerce, and WixCommerce. TruSync for Shopify, WooCommerce, WixCommerce, and Amazon — enabling merchants who sell across multiple channels to maintain a single, accurate view of inventory and financials in real time.

About Studio 1119, Inc.

Studio 1119, Inc. (www.studio1119.ai) is a Worcester, MA-based software company that develops and publishes AI-powered applications built specifically for small and mid-sized businesses. Rather than offering broad, general-purpose platforms, Studio 1119 takes a focused approach — building purpose-built tools that solve specific, high-pain problems with intelligence, simplicity, and without unnecessary complexity. Studio 1119's applications are developed in partnership with leading technology providers including Moz, QuickBooks, Google Cloud, and BigCommerce.

Media Contact

Jim Boudreau, Studio 1119, Inc., 1 (508) 864-8965, [email protected], https://www.studio1119.ai

SOURCE Studio 1119, Inc.