Studio Arabiya Adds 50+ New Courses in Arabic, Quran, and Islamic Sciences for All Ages

Studio Arabiya launches a major curriculum expansion with 50+ new courses designed for kids, teens, and adults across Arabic, Quran, and Islamic Studies.
HOUSTON, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Studio Arabiya, a global leader in online Arabic and Islamic education, is proud to announce the release of more than 50 new live-taught courses across Arabic, Quran, and Islamic Sciences. This expansion is one of the platform's largest to date, designed to offer even greater flexibility, depth, and value to families seeking structured Islamic education online.
With this new lineup, students of all ages — from young children to adults — can enroll in personalized programs ranging from beginner Arabic to advanced Quran memorization, Tajweed, Tafsir, Islamic belief, history, and more.
"We designed these new courses with the entire family in mind," said Ahmed, Supervisor at Studio Arabiya. "Whether you're a parent learning Arabic for the first time, an adult studying Islamic sciences, or a child memorizing the Quran, Studio Arabiya has something for you."
Studio Arabiya's new courses maintain the platform's commitment to high-quality, one-on-one instruction with qualified teachers and a convenient, interactive online learning system.
Enrollment is open now.
To explore the new courses and start learning, visit: https://www.studioarabiya.com
About Studio Arabiya:
Studio Arabiya is an accredited online learning platform offering high-quality Arabic, Quran, and Islamic Studies courses for students of all ages. With thousands of students worldwide, Studio Arabiya is trusted by families seeking authentic Islamic education taught by certified teachers, from the comfort of home.
