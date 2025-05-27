Studio Arabiya Adds 50+ New Courses in Arabic, Quran, and Islamic Sciences for All Ages

"This expansion reflects our mission to make high-quality Islamic education accessible to every family, at every stage of life." Post this

"We designed these new courses with the entire family in mind," said Ahmed, Supervisor at Studio Arabiya. "Whether you're a parent learning Arabic for the first time, an adult studying Islamic sciences, or a child memorizing the Quran, Studio Arabiya has something for you."

Studio Arabiya's new courses maintain the platform's commitment to high-quality, one-on-one instruction with qualified teachers and a convenient, interactive online learning system.

Enrollment is open now.

To explore the new courses and start learning, visit: https://www.studioarabiya.com

About Studio Arabiya:

Studio Arabiya is an accredited online learning platform offering high-quality Arabic, Quran, and Islamic Studies courses for students of all ages. With thousands of students worldwide, Studio Arabiya is trusted by families seeking authentic Islamic education taught by certified teachers, from the comfort of home.

