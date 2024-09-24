Studio Distribution Services Announces Two Direct Distribution Partnerships With Toho International & The Lumistella Company To Release Physical Media Products At Retail

"We are excited to expand our reach, forge meaningful connections with new partners, and continue our mission to bring exceptional entertainment into people's homes to collect and cherish on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD," said Mark Lewis, SDS Senior Vice President of Sales. Post this

As the holiday season approaches, SDS is pleased to announce its partnership with The Lumistella Company to offer three festive The Elf on the Shelf® Santaverse™ products. These products will provide fans with an opportunity to be a part of this fantastical universe with different offerings including AN ELF'S STORY, ELF PETS DOUBLE FEATURE ("A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale" and "Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas" animated specials), and ELF PETS HOLIDAY TRIPLE FEATURE ("Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas," "Santa's Reindeer Rescue," and "A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale"). These products will be available in-store at Walmart locations across the United States, providing consumers with an opportunity to create a special tradition of a holiday family movie night or exceptional stocking-stuffer gift options. "Our company delivers joyful family moments through products, experiences and entertainment which tell the stories of Santa's North Pole. We are pleased to partner with SDS to bring a sense of warmth, a touch of magic, and plenty of holiday cheer through our animated specials on DVD at Walmart," states Christa Pitts, The Lumistella Company co-CEO.

SDS, a joint venture originally established for physical media releases for Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, has broadened its offerings to include other filmmakers' film and television entertainment. SDS had five of the top ten physical media releases under its belt in 2023. These new partnerships amplify SDS's dedication to bringing diverse and compelling new content to audiences who crave physical and permanent ownership of their favorite films and TV shows with a one-time purchase, without the need for monthly subscriptions to access to their favorite content. "We are excited to expand our reach, forge meaningful connections with new partners, and continue our mission to bring exceptional entertainment into people's homes to collect and cherish on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD," said Mark Lewis, SDS Senior Vice President of Sales.

ABOUT TOHO INTERNATIONAL

Toho International, Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of Japan's Toho Co. Ltd, has brought classic Godzilla, with 70 years of storytelling and monster mayhem, brand awareness and excitement to audiences around the world through a comprehensive licensing program spanning toys & collectibles, gaming, apparel, accessories, publishing, seasonal, housewares, food & beverage, and many more categories. With 30 live-action films, numerous animated films and series, and more action-packed new content to come, Toho has captured the love and attention of Godzilla fans from all across the globe. Always-on content accessible across multiple streaming platforms has put Godzilla and other Toho monsters at the forefront of consumers' minds as the franchise gears up for an exciting next generation of storytelling and fandom.

ABOUT THE LUMISTELLA COMPANY

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company is the parent company behind The Elf on the Shelf® Santaverse™, the official source for the stories of the enchanted world of Santa Claus. Family-owned and women-led since 2005, the company's portfolio includes a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates. As a global company operating in 25 countries, on 5 continents with 85+ licensees, our purpose is to make joyful family moments possible around the world. To learn more about The Lumistella Company, please visit https://lumistella.com/.

ABOUT STUDIO DISTRIBUTION SERVICES

Studio Distribution Services (SDS) is a joint venture between divisions of Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal. As the leading distributor for the entertainment industry, SDS oversees sales, distribution, and retail marketing of new release and library content for both film and television from a wide range of film labels. Headquartered on the iconic Universal Lot in Los Angeles, SDS also has sales offices in Bentonville, AR, and Toronto, Canada.

