Studio Distribution Services (SDS) Strikes Direct Deals With Fred Meyer And Gamestop For Distribution Of 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, And DVD In-Stores

In another strategic move, GameStop will be expanding its entertainment offerings to include the sale of 4K UHD, Blu-rays, and DVDs in-store and online, providing its customers with a comprehensive section of entertainment options and solidifying its position as a leader in gaming and entertainment within the retail marketplace. This move capitalizes on the widespread adoption of gaming consoles as multi-functional entertainment hubs that include both gameplay and film viewing options. SDS' deal with GameStop will introduce a dedicated video wall space with 20 title facings in 170 stores nationwide and will include an expanded online assortment on GameStop.com. GameStop's expansion into film sales is a natural progression for the company that sells entertainment. "With gaming consoles offering both gaming and movie playback capabilities, this expansion makes perfect sense," said Mark Lewis, SDS Senior Vice President of Sales. "SDS is excited to leverage our position as a leading physical media film distributor to bring consumers their favorite films where they already shop for their entertainment."

Studio Distribution Services distributes a robust slate of film and television shows on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. It offers consumers an unparalleled assortment of genres and titles from multiple studios and continues to seek a bigger footprint for its products. With a resurgence of audiences looking to purchase more of their favorite entertainment on physical formats, the new relationships with Fred Meyer and GameStop are core to SDS' mission to provide more convenient avenues for physical media enthusiasts to purchase their favorite entertainment. "These relationships not only meet the demands of our dedicated fan base who are always asking for more, but they also represent a crucial step forward on the path to greater access to our products in the shifting retailer marketplace," said SDS President Eddie Cunningham. "SDS is thrilled to continue to champion the physical media industry and we are confident that our loyal consumers will be delighted by the opportunity to discover new release films at additional and convenient locations around the country."

ABOUT FRED MEYER / KROGER CO.

At The Kroger Co., we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

ABOUT GAMESTOP

GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, is a global, multichannel video game, consumer electronics and collectibles retailer. GameStop operates more than 5,700 stores across 14 countries.

ABOUT STUDIO DISTRIBUTION SERVICES

Studio Distribution Services (SDS) is a joint venture between Warner Bros. Discovery and Universal Pictures. As the leading distributor for the entertainment industry, SDS oversees sales, distribution, and retail marketing of new release and library content for both film and television from a wide range of film labels. Headquartered on the iconic Universal Lot in Los Angeles, SDS also has sales offices in Bentonville, AR, and Toronto, Canada.

