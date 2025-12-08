Studio Sites Preparing Official IP Statement
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Studio Sites Inc. has published an official public statement outlining its position on website content ownership, digital asset licensing, and the proper use of proprietary materials across modern website platforms and development environments.
The statement follows an internal review of how digital marketing materials and website assets are commonly created, shared, and deployed across various systems. As the digital landscape evolves — especially with the rapid rise of AI-generated content — ensuring proper ownership, licensing, and usage rights has become increasingly important for businesses.
The newly published statement provides best-practice guidance on:
- Verifying the origin and ownership of website materials
- Understanding licensing responsibilities
- Ensuring content is custom-created or properly sourced
- Evaluating the risks associated with unlicensed or improperly acquired assets
- Maintaining transparency in digital content production
Studio Sites Inc. encourages business owners, digital agencies, and platform providers to review the full statement and confirm that their websites and marketing materials meet appropriate intellectual property standards.
The full public statement is available at:
https://smartscaleagency.com/news
Statement from Studio Sites Inc.
"As AI makes it possible to create content instantly, the importance of proper ownership becomes even greater. Businesses and the platforms that support them rely on transparency to ensure that digital assets are used appropriately and responsibly."
About Studio Sites Inc.
Studio Sites Inc. provides website development, digital marketing systems, and consulting services for martial arts and fitness businesses seeking high-performing, ethically-produced web experiences. The company emphasizes best practices in website creation, content licensing, and intellectual property management.
Media Contact:
Michael Parrella
Studio Sites Inc.
[email protected]
516-554-4298
Media Contact
