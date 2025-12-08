Studio Sites Inc. Publishes Public Statement on Website Intellectual Property Practices

As AI makes content creation instantaneous, proper ownership matters more than ever. When digital materials are reused without the right licensing or clarity, it creates unnecessary risk for creators, platforms, and the businesses that depend on them. Post this

The newly published statement provides best-practice guidance on:

Verifying the origin and ownership of website materials

Understanding licensing responsibilities

Ensuring content is custom-created or properly sourced

Evaluating the risks associated with unlicensed or improperly acquired assets

Maintaining transparency in digital content production

Studio Sites Inc. encourages business owners, digital agencies, and platform providers to review the full statement and confirm that their websites and marketing materials meet appropriate intellectual property standards.

The full public statement is available at:

https://smartscaleagency.com/news

Statement from Studio Sites Inc.

"As AI makes it possible to create content instantly, the importance of proper ownership becomes even greater. Businesses and the platforms that support them rely on transparency to ensure that digital assets are used appropriately and responsibly."

About Studio Sites Inc.

Studio Sites Inc. provides website development, digital marketing systems, and consulting services for martial arts and fitness businesses seeking high-performing, ethically-produced web experiences. The company emphasizes best practices in website creation, content licensing, and intellectual property management.

