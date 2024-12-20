STUDIO SOIF Launches New Website and Partnership with DAf, Elevating Strategic Communications Services for Purpose Brands

Agency specializes in challenger brands disrupting established categories, including the ascendant low- and no-alcohol space

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STUDIO SOIF, a full-service PR and communications agency founded by wine and food industry veteran Courtney Cochran, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website and a collaboration with DAf. Launched earlier this year, Healdsburg, California-based STUDIO SOIF has quickly established itself as a trusted partner for purpose-driven brands across industries such as wine and spirits, NoLo, and agrifoodtech.

Combining a deep understanding of cultural trends with proven expertise in communications strategy, Cochran brings more than 15 years of experience in public relations, sustainability storytelling, and positioning for breakthrough brands. Before founding STUDIO SOIF, she led communications at sustainable protein leader EVERY and organic winery Bonterra Organic Estates, where she developed and executed campaigns that amplified brand purpose and drove commercial milestones.

"Purpose-driven brands are redefining success, growing 2.5 times faster than others while fostering deeper loyalty and advocacy among key audiences," Cochran notes. "At STUDIO SOIF, we're proud to collaborate with clients on purpose-led campaigns, crafting narratives that align values with actions to foster authentic connections. This approach helps our clients go beyond capturing mindshare to reshaping culture—a shift today's conscious consumers increasingly reward."

STUDIO SOIF supports brands with a variety of services:

📱 Earned Media & Creator Strategy

Strategic positioning through earned, commerce, and sponsored media, leveraging traditional PR and creator partnerships to amplify brand stories and drive engagement.

💫 Impact Communications

Developing data-driven, purpose-led narratives and sustainability campaigns that captivate audiences and build long-term brand loyalty.

🎨 Creative & Strategy

Crafting compelling brand identities and category-defining campaigns, aligning brand purpose with product benefits across all touchpoints.

📝 Brand Journalism

Ensuring a consistent, impactful brand voice through storytelling and content creation tailored to resonate with target audiences and drive meaningful engagement.

✨ Experiential & Activations

Designing immersive brand experiences, balancing organic engagement with strategic collaborations to deepen relationships and create lasting impressions.

📊 Measurement & Evaluation

Delivering precise program impact measurement and data-driven insights using advanced MarTech tools to optimize campaigns and ensure continuous improvement.

STUDIO SOIF's collaboration with DAf further strengthens its offering, providing clients with access to powerful visuals and video, from CGI to traditional assets, that bring brand stories to life. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, and Barcelona, Spain, DAf leverages visual storytelling to engage audiences across diverse markets worldwide, combining creativity with cultural insight to craft impactful campaigns.

To explore the partnership with DAf, learn about STUDIO SOIF's full-service capabilities, and inquire about partnership, visit studiosoif.com.

ABOUT STUDIO SOIF

STUDIO SOIF is a full-service strategic marketing and communications agency that builds, protects and enhances the reputations of our clients through impactful storytelling. Partnering with dynamic teams across a range of categories including wine, spirits, CPG, and B2B/food tech, we specialize in elevating purpose brands disrupting established categories, including the ascendant low- and no-alcohol space.

From refining messaging and crafting compelling campaigns and activations, to driving leads, earned media coverage and share of voice, we work with clients to ignite connections to culture and consumers, and co-author innovative stories allowing disruptors to define their categories. www.studiosoif.com

Media Contact

Courtney Cochran, STUDIO SOIF, 1 4157284004, [email protected], https://www.studiosoif.com/

SOURCE STUDIO SOIF