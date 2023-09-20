STUDIOK20 Launch Expands Access To Digital Authoring Tool CurrikiStudio

"This migration packages CurrikiStudio's easily built, rich lessons that our community of users have organically grown in combination with our support, training, and digital authoring services to make a total solution for school districts," explains Chris Sherman, Partner at Framework. Tweet this

With the online platform transformation of StudioK20, Curriki continues its mission of focusing on open-source technology to solve educational challenges and allows Framework to expand support for school districts and universities across the country, such as Baylor University and Katy Independent School District (TX). CurrikiStudio will continue to be an open-source reference implementation available for download. To sign up for StudioK20, visit https://studio.frameworkconsulting.com/register/studiok20.

Curriki is a mission-driven nonprofit transforming how educational content is created, distributed, and experienced for nearly two decades so that every learner everywhere has access to high-quality, engaging learning opportunities.

Framework Consulting provides customized, effective K-12 EdTech, workforce, and management solutions to education companies and school districts nationwide in response to challenges, change, and growth.

Media Contact

Pamela Schaffer, Curriki, 5105026856, [email protected], www.curriki.org

SOURCE Curriki