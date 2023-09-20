STUDIOK20 Launch Expands Access To Digital Authoring Tool CurrikiStudio

Curriki unites its innovative online education platform with EdTech solutions specialists Framework Consulting
CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Education technology innovator Curriki announces that Framework Consulting (Framework) is expanding its enterprise support of CurrikiStudio to include individual creators. The CurrikiStudio authoring environment will now be managed by leading EdTech and strategic solutions partner, Framework Consulting (Framework), under the new name StudioK20. "This migration packages CurrikiStudio's easily built, rich lessons that our community of users have organically grown in combination with our support, training, and digital authoring services to make a total solution for school districts," explains Chris Sherman, Partner at Framework.
StudioK20 maintains CurrikiStudio's functionality as a powerful, easy-to-use, interactive authoring tool with seamless integration with Google Classroom, Canvas, and other learning management software. "We're really excited about this opportunity to grow CurrikiStudio's footprint and expand educator and learner access to engaging online experiences," says Pamela Schaffer, CEO and Executive Director of Curriki.
With the online platform transformation of StudioK20, Curriki continues its mission of focusing on open-source technology to solve educational challenges and allows Framework to expand support for school districts and universities across the country, such as Baylor University and Katy Independent School District (TX). CurrikiStudio will continue to be an open-source reference implementation available for download. To sign up for StudioK20, visit https://studio.frameworkconsulting.com/register/studiok20.
Curriki is a mission-driven nonprofit transforming how educational content is created, distributed, and experienced for nearly two decades so that every learner everywhere has access to high-quality, engaging learning opportunities.
Framework Consulting provides customized, effective K-12 EdTech, workforce, and management solutions to education companies and school districts nationwide in response to challenges, change, and growth.
Media Contact
Pamela Schaffer, Curriki, 5105026856, [email protected], www.curriki.org
SOURCE Curriki
Share this article