STUDSON Keeps Workers Safe with Cutting-Edge Helmet Technology: Featured on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

STUDSON, a leader in innovative safety helmet technology, is proud to announce their upcoming feature on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. This segment will delve into the crucial role STUDSON plays in keeping workers safe across various industries.
MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is a captivating documentary series that explores the intersection of business, innovation, and social responsibility. Through insightful interviews and compelling narratives, the program sheds light on leading companies and individuals who are shaping the future of various industries. STUDSON will be highlighted in a forthcoming segment that will delve deep into the history of PPE, and how they became a force for change in the industry.
"Since our launch in 2019, we've worked tirelessly to innovative above-the-neck safety equipment and technologies for the industrial market. As part of that mission, we have worked to make Type II safety helmets industry standard, but with additional critical safety technologies that vastly improve head protection on the job site," said Ryan Barnes, Founder and CEO, STUDSON. "We've put a lot of time into telling the 'why,' and now, with Viewpoint, we're excited to illustrate and show the world our comprehensive story."
STUDSON's commitment to safety aligns perfectly with Viewpoint's mission to illuminate stories that make a positive impact. The segment will showcase STUDSON's cutting-edge helmet technology, including their new line of SHK-1 helmets. These helmets are designed to provide superior protection for workers in even the most demanding environments. STUDSON's dedication to research and development ensures their helmets meet the ever-evolving safety needs of the modern workforce.
About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid
Hosted by the acclaimed actor Dennis Quaid, Viewpoint delves into a diverse array of topics through captivating short documentaries on public television. Each segment tackles a compelling social, medical, environmental, technological, or business issue. Viewpoint uses powerful storytelling and insightful commentary to inform, inspire, and empower viewers. Learn more at https://www.viewpointproject.com/.
About Studson Inc.
Studson Inc. is a leading manufacturer of innovative safety helmets. Their commitment to using cutting-edge technology ensures their helmets provide superior protection and comfort for workers in all industries. STUDSON is dedicated to keeping people safe and helping them perform their jobs with confidence. Visit their website at https://studson.com/ to learn more.
