STUDSON Keeps Workers Safe with Cutting-Edge Helmet Technology: Featured on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

STUDSON's commitment to safety aligns perfectly with Viewpoint's mission to illuminate stories that make a positive impact. The segment will showcase STUDSON's cutting-edge helmet technology, including their new line of SHK-1 helmets. These helmets are designed to provide superior protection for workers in even the most demanding environments. STUDSON's dedication to research and development ensures their helmets meet the ever-evolving safety needs of the modern workforce.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

Hosted by the acclaimed actor Dennis Quaid, Viewpoint delves into a diverse array of topics through captivating short documentaries on public television. Each segment tackles a compelling social, medical, environmental, technological, or business issue. Viewpoint uses powerful storytelling and insightful commentary to inform, inspire, and empower viewers. Learn more at https://www.viewpointproject.com/.

About Studson Inc.

Studson Inc. is a leading manufacturer of innovative safety helmets. Their commitment to using cutting-edge technology ensures their helmets provide superior protection and comfort for workers in all industries. STUDSON is dedicated to keeping people safe and helping them perform their jobs with confidence. Visit their website at https://studson.com/ to learn more.

