Study: Channel Marketing Shifts to 'Smart Stability' in 2026

"The defining theme for 2026 is 'smart stability,'" said CMA Co-Founder Kathryn Rose. "Channel marketers are not pulling back. They are getting more selective. With flat budgets and more pressure to prove impact, teams are focusing on execution they can measure and defend."

Key Findings from the "2025 State of Channel Marketing Report"

The survey results highlight several notable shifts shaping channel marketing strategy in 2025 as follows:

Budgets Hold Steady While Proof Becomes Non-Negotiable — Most organizations continue to invest between 1 and 5 percent of revenue into channel marketing. However, the number of teams planning to increase budgets declined significantly year over year. Spend is being reallocated toward tactics that demonstrate clear contribution to pipeline and partner performance.

Measurement and Attribution Remain the Top Challenges — Nearly nine out of 10 respondents say their ability to measure channel marketing effectiveness still needs improvement. Disconnected tools, manual reporting and weak integration between marketing and sales systems continue to limit visibility once activity moves through partners.

Event Strategy Is Undergoing a Clear Reset — One of the most pronounced shifts in the data is how vendors are approaching events. The report shows a clear move away from large, generic, pay-to-play events and toward utility- and education-focused, community-based, distributor-led and regional events. Budgets are being reallocated to environments where partner engagement is more intentional, follow-up is more practical and ROI is easier to track. Event sponsorship remains part of the channel mix, but participation is increasingly driven by measurable outcomes rather than visibility alone.

Partner Programs Shift from Recruitment to Activation — Only a small percentage of respondents report that they focus solely on recruiting new partners. The majority are prioritizing activation and reactivation of existing partners, reflecting a move away from ecosystem sprawl and toward partner productivity.

MDF and Enablement Become More Structured — Discretionary, case-by-case MDF models are giving way to more predictable, performance-based approaches. Enablement efforts are becoming more focused, with deeper investment in partners that align with defined profiles and actively produce results.

Compared to last year's survey results, the 2025 data reflect a more disciplined operating environment for channel teams, said CMA Co-Founder Amy Bailey.

"What we're seeing is a reset," Bailey said. "Channel marketing has entered a phase where activity alone is no longer enough. Teams are being evaluated on execution, attribution and whether programs stand up to financial scrutiny."

The report also outlines implications for 2026 planning, including increased use of AI to scale partner support, continued movement toward ecosystem community-led engagement and growing pressure to clearly separate investments that build partner capacity from those that drive immediate revenue.

