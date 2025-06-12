Study Concludes 'Majority of Americans' Want Toy Tariffs Dropped Amid Holiday Season Concerns

Tariffs hike toy costs, youth worry

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new national omnibus survey conducted by Researchscape International on behalf of Southard Communications, a leading public relations and digital marketing firm with expertise in the toy and game space, reveals that 75% of American adults are concerned about the rising cost of toys and games due to tariffs imposed on Chinese imports. Interestingly, younger generations voiced the strongest concern with Gen Z and Millennials, many of whom are in their peak parenting and gifting years, more likely to support policy changes that would help keep toys affordable.

The online survey of 1,018 U.S. adults aged 18 and up, fielded May 16–19, 2025, captured a wide demographic range of respondents from all 50 states.

Concerns over tariff-related price hikes are widespread, with 36% of Americans saying they are very concerned, while another 39% are somewhat concerned. Younger respondents, Gen Z in particular, expressed heightened anxiety over affordability, with 89% very or somewhat concerned and 81% of Millennials very or somewhat concerned about the projected cost of toys and games this year. Among those who had an opinion on policy, 63% believe the administration should exempt toys and games from tariffs to make them more accessible this holiday season.

"Given the projected impact of tariffs, we wanted to gauge the attitudes of those who likely will be most affected," says Bill Southard, founder and CEO of New York-based Southard Communications, an agency that has worked in the toy, game and collectibles industry since its founding 31 years ago. "These results are simply meant to shed some light on consumer attitudes as it stands today," he adds.

Holiday shopping is already underway for many. Among those who typically purchase toys, 38% have already started their holiday buying, including 12% who cited fears of product shortages as the reason for getting a head start. When it comes to what people are looking to buy, activity kits (52%) and educational products (51%) topped the list, followed by tech-focused toys (39%) and collectibles (37%).

"Parents are already navigating rising costs across the board, childcare, groceries, and now toys," said Amanda Mushro, lifestyle, and parenting expert. "When you tell them holiday gifts might be more expensive or harder to find because of trade policy, they are clearly disappointed and concerned. Families want solutions, not added stress in their everyday life."

Not surprisingly, American consumers don't want to pay more for toys this holiday season, with more than half saying they probably, or definitely, would not pay more this season, with only 17% saying they would definitely be willing to pay more this holiday season.

From the manufacturing side, Steve Rad, CEO of Abacus Brands, adds, "We are seeing firsthand how tariffs are forcing tough decisions, either raising prices or reducing product offerings. Neither option is great for families. Policymakers need to understand that these decisions have a real, direct impact on consumers, especially parents trying to stretch their holiday budgets."

Media Contact

Shauna Voza, Southard Communications, 1 2016183274, [email protected], Southard Communications

SOURCE Southard Communications