Study Confirms Bio-Based Carbon Materials Offer Lower Climate Footprint

Primient partnered with TrueNorth Collective to conduct lifecycle assessment for bio-based synthetic material made from corn sweetener. The analysis showed that bio-based 1,3-propanediol (bio-PDO) has the potential to reduce carbon footprint by 86 percent compared to fossil-based PDO.
MONONA, Wis., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EU-based nova-Institute recently published a study on the environmental footprints of renewable carbon-based materials, showcasing the benefits of bio-based 1,3-propanediol (bio-PDO) made from fermented corn dextrose. The analysis compares the environmental impact of conventionally produced crude oil-derived propanediol. Bio-PDO, marketed under the brand names Zemea® propanediol and Susterra® propanediol, is used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products today—from cosmetics and personal care to functional fluids for cooling systems.
Sustainability consultancy TrueNorth Collective conducted a comprehensive lifecycle assessment for the bio-based alternative, made by Primient (formerly Primient Covation), assessing 22 different impact categories from greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to land use considerations to carbon dioxide uptake during plant growth. The analysis showed that bio-PDO has the potential to reduce carbon footprint by 86 percent (or 4.41kg CO2 eq.) compared to fossil-based PDO.
"After gathering high-quality primary data across the full value chain to quantify life cycle impacts, we conducted scenario analyses and submitted all data to an independent panel for review," said Mandy Montazeri, TrueNorth Collective LCA Services Director. "This ensured our results are credible and accurately demonstrate the environmental advantages of using bio-PDO as a building block compared to conventional alternatives."
"Primient is committed to manufacturing of bio-based PDO as a sustainable alternative that helps reduce reliance on fossil-based materials. By enabling lower-carbon, high-performance solutions, we are helping product manufacturers meet their sustainability goals while empowering consumers to choose products that contribute to a reduced climate impact and a more sustainable future," said Sukh Rabeendran, Vice President of Biosolutions & PDO Plant Manager at Primient.
To read the full report of all renewable materials studied by the nova-Institute, click here. The analysis of Primient's bio-PDO, conducted by TrueNorth Collective, can be found on pages 62-65.
About Primient
Primient is a leader in the bioeconomy solutions industry, dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable solutions. Our commitment to excellence and our strategic vision drive us to continuously improve and expand our capabilities. The company produces corn-derived products which are used in a wide variety of applications, including carbonated beverages, confectionery products, packaging applications, and animal feed for some of the world's most recognizable food and beverage brands. Primient employs approximately 1,800 people across six manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Brazil. For more information, visit www.primient.com.
About TrueNorth Collective
TrueNorth Collective is a sustainability consultancy established in 2021. Its team of product development, factory operations, design and engineering experts help manufacturers across a diverse range of industries meet their business goals by developing sustainability programs that prioritize lifecycle data assessment and people-planet-profit outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.truenorthcollective.net/ .
Media Contact
Anne Smith, TrueNorth Collective, 1 (608) 616-5024, [email protected], https://www.truenorthcollective.net/
Jessica Gallagher, Primient, 1 224-758-8660, [email protected], https://primient.com/
SOURCE Primient
Share this article