Study Confirms Bio-Based Carbon Materials Offer Lower Climate Footprint

"We gathered high-quality data and used an independent review panel to ensure credible results that accurately demonstrate the environmental advantages of using bio-PDO as a building block compared to conventional alternatives," said Mandy Montazeri, TrueNorth Collective LCA Services Director. Post this

"After gathering high-quality primary data across the full value chain to quantify life cycle impacts, we conducted scenario analyses and submitted all data to an independent panel for review," said Mandy Montazeri, TrueNorth Collective LCA Services Director. "This ensured our results are credible and accurately demonstrate the environmental advantages of using bio-PDO as a building block compared to conventional alternatives."

"Primient is committed to manufacturing of bio-based PDO as a sustainable alternative that helps reduce reliance on fossil-based materials. By enabling lower-carbon, high-performance solutions, we are helping product manufacturers meet their sustainability goals while empowering consumers to choose products that contribute to a reduced climate impact and a more sustainable future," said Sukh Rabeendran, Vice President of Biosolutions & PDO Plant Manager at Primient.

To read the full report of all renewable materials studied by the nova-Institute, click here. The analysis of Primient's bio-PDO, conducted by TrueNorth Collective, can be found on pages 62-65.

About Primient

Primient is a leader in the bioeconomy solutions industry, dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable solutions. Our commitment to excellence and our strategic vision drive us to continuously improve and expand our capabilities. The company produces corn-derived products which are used in a wide variety of applications, including carbonated beverages, confectionery products, packaging applications, and animal feed for some of the world's most recognizable food and beverage brands. Primient employs approximately 1,800 people across six manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Brazil. For more information, visit www.primient.com.

About TrueNorth Collective

TrueNorth Collective is a sustainability consultancy established in 2021. Its team of product development, factory operations, design and engineering experts help manufacturers across a diverse range of industries meet their business goals by developing sustainability programs that prioritize lifecycle data assessment and people-planet-profit outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.truenorthcollective.net/ .

Media Contact

Anne Smith, TrueNorth Collective, 1 (608) 616-5024, [email protected], https://www.truenorthcollective.net/

Jessica Gallagher, Primient, 1 224-758-8660, [email protected], https://primient.com/

SOURCE Primient