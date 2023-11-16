Study Examines the Economic Impact of SCALR XDR CyberSOC

A study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of SRA in November 2023 has explored the potential return on investment (ROI) and security benefits for organizations deploying SCALR XDR CyberSOC. The financial analysis revealed that a composite organization experienced benefits of $6.63M over three years versus costs of $1.82M, resulting in a net present value (NPV) of $4.81M and an ROI of 264%.
PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Risk Advisors (SRA) announced today that a study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of SRA in November 2023 has explored the potential return on investment (ROI) and security benefits for organizations deploying SCALR XDR CyberSOC.
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study, commissioned by SRA, provides a framework for CyberSOC services buyers to evaluate the ROI of SCALR XDR. Forrester Consulting interviewed representatives from four companies using SCALR XDR. To quantify the financial impact, Forrester aggregated the interviewees' experiences, and combined the results into a composite organization of 10,000 employees, with an annual revenue of $2 billion and a daily security information and event management (SIEM) ingestion of 800 GB.
The study discovered that before using SCALR XDR, organizations faced significant rising costs in their cloud-based SIEM solutions. Attempts to control these costs by limiting data ingestion led to increased risk of incomplete security data and security detection gaps, and in some cases, costly cybersecurity incidents.
Following the adoption of SCALR XDR, the interviewees reported significant cost reductions, improved security risk management, and increased productivity of security personnel. The financial analysis revealed that a composite organization experienced benefits of $6.63M over three years versus costs of $1.82M, resulting in a net present value (NPV) of $4.81M and an ROI of 264%.
Tim Wainwright, CEO of Security Risk Advisors commented: "A CISO's CyberSOC co-sourcing decision is one of the most impactful they make for their program. I am pleased to see this study not only relay the benefits of our platform and service, but an ROI that calculates the effect of our cost-cutting methodology and ability to free up full time staff for the CISO's many other priorities."
This study offers an in-depth look at the potential benefits and efficiencies of the SCALR XDR CyberSOC model.
For more details and to download the full study, please visit https://scalr.sra.io/forrester-tei-report/.
ABOUT SECURITY RISK ADVISORS (SRA)
Security Risk Advisors offers Purple Teams, Cloud Security, Penetration Testing, Cyber Physical Systems Security and 24x7x365 Cybersecurity Operations. Based in Philadelphia, SRA operates across the USA, Ireland and Australia.
