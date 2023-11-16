Study Examines the Economic Impact of SCALR XDR CyberSOC

The financial analysis revealed that a composite organization experienced benefits of $6.63M over three years versus costs of $1.82M, resulting in a net present value (NPV) of $4.81M and an ROI of 264%. Post this

The study discovered that before using SCALR XDR, organizations faced significant rising costs in their cloud-based SIEM solutions. Attempts to control these costs by limiting data ingestion led to increased risk of incomplete security data and security detection gaps, and in some cases, costly cybersecurity incidents.

Following the adoption of SCALR XDR, the interviewees reported significant cost reductions, improved security risk management, and increased productivity of security personnel. The financial analysis revealed that a composite organization experienced benefits of $6.63M over three years versus costs of $1.82M, resulting in a net present value (NPV) of $4.81M and an ROI of 264%.

Tim Wainwright, CEO of Security Risk Advisors commented: "A CISO's CyberSOC co-sourcing decision is one of the most impactful they make for their program. I am pleased to see this study not only relay the benefits of our platform and service, but an ROI that calculates the effect of our cost-cutting methodology and ability to free up full time staff for the CISO's many other priorities."

This study offers an in-depth look at the potential benefits and efficiencies of the SCALR XDR CyberSOC model.

