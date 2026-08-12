Study Finds Double-Digit ELA and Math Gains Associated with Deeper Learning Instructional Model

"When an instructional approach produces results this quickly and clearly, our responsibility is to bring that opportunity to every classroom." — Michael Gaal, Superintendent, Colorado Springs School District 11 Post this

Instructional Empowerment's Applied Research Center conducted the study in partnership with District 11, using their assessment data from school year 2025-2026. It found that students of verified teachers scored 22.44 points higher on the STAR assessment in ELA and 18.24 points higher in Mathematics. The sample included 357 students across 18 ELA teacher-grade clusters and 449 students across 20 math teacher-grade clusters. The study used a rigorous analytic approach that accounted for students' prior achievement, demographic characteristics (including race and ethnicity, gender, free or reduced-price lunch eligibility, disability status, gifted status, and English learner status), and the clustering of students within classrooms. A nationally certified What Works Clearinghouse reviewer conducted the analysis.

Verification in the instructional model required teachers to demonstrate the model's pedagogical competencies and provide evidence that students were developing agency skills, including collaboration, critical thinking, and self-direction. Comparison teachers may have participated in related professional development but were not yet verified in the model.

"When an instructional approach produces results this quickly and clearly, our responsibility is to bring that opportunity to every classroom," said Michael Gaal, superintendent of Colorado Springs School District 11. "For the past three years, D11 has been building a shared model of instruction grounded in what students need to thrive. Our partnership with Instructional Empowerment accelerated and deepened that work, leading to the D11 AIM Framework we are now implementing across the system so every student has access to rigorous learning, meaningful collaboration, and greater ownership of their education."

"We were grateful to partner with District 11 on this research study, one of the first of its kind to isolate the effect of the pedagogical competencies with rigorous verification on achievement," said Michael Toth, Founder and CEO of Instructional Empowerment. "This is further evidence that when teachers develop deeper learning pedagogical skills and students develop the agency skills to engage in rigorous academic discourse and lead their own learning, achievement follows."

The findings add to a growing body of research on the Model of Instruction for Deeper Learning, which has previously been associated with achievement increases, improved attendance, and reduced teacher burnout. The full study is published in Instructional Empowerment's research library: https://instructionalempowerment.com/library/instructional-model-curriculum-ela-math-achievement-gains.

About Instructional Empowerment

Instructional Empowerment partners with schools and districts nationwide to implement rigorous Tier 1 instruction that ensures deeper learning for all students. The organization's Applied Research Center conducts ongoing research on instructional effectiveness, school improvement, and educator practice. Learn more at InstructionalEmpowerment.com.

About Colorado Springs School District 11

Colorado Springs School District 11 is the public school district at the heart of Colorado Springs. Through a diverse portfolio of neighborhood, magnet, alternative, online, and charter schools, D11 is reshaping public education around three priorities: high-quality instruction, modern learning environments, and real-world opportunities. From preschool through postsecondary pathways, the district works to provide a school for every child and a plan for every future. Learn more at D11.org.

Media Contact:

Taylor Barahona, Instructional Empowerment

[email protected], 561-437-5933

Media Contact

Taylor Barahona, Instructional Empowerment, 1 561-437-5933, [email protected], https://instructionalempowerment.com/

SOURCE Instructional Empowerment