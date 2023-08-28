STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc. (STULZ USA), today announced that Brian Hatmaker has been appointed President, effective September 1, 2023.

"We are excited to welcome Brian back to the STULZ organization. He is a known and trusted leader that brings the vision and experience required to lead our North American operations," said Oliver Stulz, Global Managing Director. Tweet this

"We are excited to welcome Brian back to the STULZ organization. He is a known and trusted leader that brings the vision and experience required to lead our North American operations," said Oliver Stulz, Global Managing Director. "His unique understanding of the market and relentless focus on operational excellence is key to our future growth and evolution. STULZ is committed to making the investments necessary to meet the increasing demands of mission critical operators and requirements of the data center of tomorrow."

In connection with Hatmaker's appointment to the role of President, STULZ USA, current President Joerg Desler, will assume the role of Global Director of Technology for the STULZ Group.

Mr. Desler has been with the STULZ organization since 1992 and has assumed several international roles during his tenure including Global Engineering Development, VP of Engineering & Production and for the last 10 years President for STULZ USA. "Joerg Desler is ideally suited to lead our global initiatives to harmonize products and services to best serve our global customers. At a time when global datacenter business is surging and innovation is constant, we are looking forward to having Joerg in this key role to strengthen STULZ global operations" Oliver Stulz, Global Managing Director.

About STULZ-USA:

STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc. (STULZ USA) has designed and manufactured precision environmental cooling solutions for mission critical applications in the United States for over 40 years and globally for over 75.

We are user driven, custom designed and purpose built for mission critical environments of today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.

For more information about STULZ, visit http://www.stulz.com

For more information about STULZ USA, visit http://www.stulz-usa.com

Media Contact

Lane Gregory, STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc., 240.446.6889, [email protected], http://www.stulz-usa.com

SOURCE STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc.