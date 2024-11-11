STULZ USA Expands Operations with New Manufacturing Facility in Denton County, Texas

"Our expansion into Denton County reflects our commitment to delivering leading data center cooling solutions while positioning closer to customers," said Brian Hatmaker, President, STULZ USA. "This facility will boost production, drive growth, and create 200+ jobs, strengthening our U.S. presence." Post this

This expansion is part of a larger effort by STULZ USA to address the data center industry's growing demand for environmentally responsible and energy-efficient cooling solutions. By increasing production capacity, the new Denton County facility will enable STULZ to support legacy and emerging technologies in data centers, ensuring our infrastructure solutions evolve alongside our customers' needs. As a market leader with decades of experience and a strong reputation for quality, STULZ remains committed to advancing sustainable, cutting-edge cooling technologies that meet the unique and ever-changing demands of mission-critical environments.

"STULZ's choice to invest in the City of Denton highlights the strength of our thriving local economy and the appeal of our growing community to a global manufacturer," says Mayor Gerard Hudspeth. "STULZ brings a strategic mindset ready to contribute to the vibrancy of Denton, which offers endless economic opportunities and a focused vision. Together, we are committed to a brighter future for our city and the North Texas region."

The new Denton County plant will significantly enhance STULZ USA's production capabilities, creating over 200 new jobs in the region. The new facility is designed to meet the high standards of STULZ precision engineering and will add over 200,000 square feet of highly flexible production capacity to the company's existing U.S. footprint. The Denton location complements STULZ's current facilities in Frederick, Maryland, and Dayton, Tennessee, ensuring efficient distribution to key data center markets in North America.

About STULZ USA

STULZ USA is a globally recognized leader in precision cooling solutions, specializing in providing innovative and energy-efficient solutions tailored to mission-critical environments, including data centers, telecom facilities, and other industrial applications. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, STULZ USA leverages its engineering expertise and cutting-edge manufacturing processes to deliver unparalleled quality and reliability.

Media Contact

