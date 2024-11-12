Stündenglass and Mike Tyson Team Up to Introduce the TYSON 2.0 Modül + Dok Deluxe Travel Set in Celebration of Iron Mike's Return to the Ring

The collaboration with Tyson 2.0 is a powerhouse of design and engineering that I am proud to introduce to our community, Post this

"As TYSON 2.0 continues to expand its line of premium products, we are proud to partner with Stündenglass, a brand that shares our commitment to delivering superior quality and innovation," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, a global house of brands renowned for leveraging the power of cultural icons and parent company of TYSON 2.0. "The Tyson 2.0 Modül + Dok Deluxe Travel Set is a testament to our vision of elevating the consumer experience, blending bold design with cutting-edge technology, and providing the ultimate in portable smoking solutions. Together with Stündenglass, we're taking our product offerings to new heights, in celebration of both Mike's legacy and the future of consumption."

A state-of-the-art innovation, the Stündenglass Modül forms a seamless, magnetic connection to any Stündenglass Gravity Hookah, as well as the Dok, enabling robust heating options for dry material or concentrates through interchangeable tanks that can reach temperature in as little as 15 seconds.

The Tyson 2.0 Modül Deluxe Travel Set represents a shared mission between Stündenglass and Tyson 2.0 to bring elevated, high-quality products to the market that blend standout style, advanced yet intuitive functionality, and superior durability.

"I have the highest respect for Mike Tyson, a legend in and out of the ring, and we're honored to partner with his brand on the first collaborative Modül + Dok, the pinnacle of vaporization technology. The collaboration is a powerhouse of design and engineering that I am proud to introduce to our community. It marks Iron Mike's return to the ring, and I am excited to watch the greatest boxer of all time knockout Jake in the first round!" said Chris Folkerts, CEO of Stündenglass.

Images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/phrjm6u5yiix89pqyx7li/AC6WUH609L_nTGr1bcVbk8s?rlkey=376mzv3iua2m8g0wx827d6zum&st=fho0vetw&dl=0

Launching in stores and online today, November 12th at stundenglass.com/tyson

About Stündenglass

Forward thinking functionality, precision craftsmanship and a transformative design aesthetic establish Stündenglass as the defining gastro infuser. Featuring a patented 360 degree system, the first-of-its-kind gravity infuser is revolutionizing consumption through design and physics - leading the industry forward with an immersive experience. Stündenglass provides the most powerful and efficient smoke filtration experience without a battery or motor, using simply pure fluid physics. Visit: https://stundenglass.com/

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0, founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson, debuted in the cannabis market in 2021, offering premium products across the U.S. and 16 countries. Today, TYSON 2.0 expands beyond cannabis to introduce innovative consumer products, continuously embodying the iconic fighter's legendary drive to be the best. For more information, visit TYSON20.com.

For inquiries please contact:

Grenco Science media inquiries

Georgia Mack

917.916.6083

[email protected]

Carma HoldCo/TYSON 2.0

Ellen Mellody

570.209.2947

[email protected]

Media Contact

Georgia Mack, Stündenglass, 1 9179166083, [email protected], https://stundenglass.com/

SOURCE Stündenglass