Stündenglass And The Grateful Dead Collaborate On Celebrated Gravity Powered Infusers

We are delighted to unveil the debut of our initial two products within the Grateful Dead collection. Our unwavering commitment ensures that we honor their enduring legacy. Post this

The Grateful Dead x Stündenglass and the Grateful Dead x Stündenglass Kompact harness the power of gravity to propel smoke using kinetic energy and deliver an immersive and powerful experience. Engineered with precision machined hardware, they both feature two borosilicate glass globes for gravitationally delivered water filtration: flipping the devices pulls water through the two way aluminum steel upstem and pushes smoke out. The Grateful Dead x Stündenglass Kompact features the same patented 360 degree gravity system but is designed for consumers on the go and comes pre-assembled in a durable, convenient carrying case.

The Grateful Dead x Stündenglass and the Grateful Dead x Stündenglass Kompact Feature:

Contactless smoke delivery system

Percolated water filtration

Precision machined hardware

Interchangeable mouthpieces

Removable glass globes

Multi-use compatibility: compatible with all 14mm adaptors

Magnetic and modular snap-together parts

Versatile design for multiple uses: hookah, dry herb, oil, food and beverage

Both collaborations with the Grateful Dead combine dynamic design and an engaging user experience with the powerful heritage of one of America's most enduring and influential bands. They retail for $599.95 and are available to purchase via Sezzle with 4 Interest Free payments beginning November 7th in stores and at stundenglass.com/gratefuldead.

About Stündenglass

Forward thinking functionality, precision craftsmanship and a transformative design aesthetic establish Stündenglass as the defining infuser. Featuring a patented 360 degree system, the first-of-its-kind gravity infuser is leading the industry forward with an immersive experience. Established in 2012 by Tracey Huston, a self taught inventor, Stündenglass provides the most powerful and efficient filtration experience without a battery or motor, using simply pure fluid physics. Visit: https://stundenglass.com/

About the Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day- one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 57th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

Media Contact

Georgia Mack, Stundenglass, 1 9179166083, [email protected], https://stundenglass.com/

SOURCE Stundenglass