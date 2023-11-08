Style Crest, Inc Announces Acquisition of Westland Distributing and Alumi-Cover Awning Company

"By combining the strengths of Style Crest, Westland Distributing, and Alumi-Cover, we are confident that we can better serve our customers with an extensive range of products and exceptional service." Post this

Alumi-Cover Awning Company is also a key component in this acquisition. Established in 1968, Alumi-Cover's innovative and durable solutions have gained significant recognition within the manufactured housing industry. By incorporating Alumi-Cover into its portfolio of products, Style Crest strengthens its commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for the manufactured housing market.

"These acquisitions mark an important milestone for Style Crest, as we expand our reach and strengthen our position in the Western United States," said Bryan Kern, CEO of Style Crest, Inc. "By combining the strengths of Style Crest, Westland Distributing, and Alumi-Cover, we are confident that we can better serve our customers with an extensive range of products and exceptional service." The addition of the Westland operations will expand Style Crest's direct distribution to 7 new states: giving us direct customer distribution in 39 states.

Alumi-Cover will also expand Style Crest's manufacturing capabilities from vinyl siding, skirting, and entrance systems to include roll formed products.

Customers and vendors can expect a seamless transition as Style Crest assumes responsibility for Westland Distributing and Alumi-Covers' operations. The integration of resources, systems, and expertise will allow for enhanced customer experiences, streamlined processes, and increased efficiency.

For more information about Style Crest, Inc and its comprehensive range of products and services, please visit stylecrestinc.com.

About Style Crest, Inc:

Style Crest, Inc is a leading provider of HVAC solutions and manufactured housing products. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Style Crest has established itself as a trusted partner to professionals in the industry. Headquartered in Fremont, OH, Style Crest operates multiple facilities across the United States and is dedicated to delivering exceptional products and service to customers nationwide.

Media Contact

Deborah Meek, Style Crest, Inc., 1 419-333-5970, [email protected], stylecrestinc.com

SOURCE Style Crest, Inc.