Stylish and Cocktail-Forward Social 45, Bar & Bistro Debuts in Midtown at Sofitel New York

"As Sofitel New York approaches the completion of our flagship transformation, we're proud to debut Social 45, Bar & Bistro—the new heartbeat of the hotel and a vibrant destination for both our guests and Midtown neighbors," said Dieter Schmitz, General Manager, Sofitel New York. "Inspired by the world's legendary cities, Social 45 embodies the spirit of connection and celebration, delivering lively culinary experiences in the timeless tradition of a French bar and bistro. From morning to last call, guests can enjoy classic dishes, shareables, and imaginative cocktails—including one of the city's only freshly brewed cold brews straight to cup and our signature Cumulus Cold Brew Espresso Martini—all served in a soaring, energetic lounge that stands among the most inviting in Midtown."

Social 45's inventive cocktail menu includes a variety of signature and rotating seasonal libations that are rooted in French classics but with New York flair. Signature cocktails include Le Nouveau 75, a French 75 reimagined with Cognac, Italicus, grapefruit bitters and Champagne, and the Social 45 Nitro Espresso Martini, a creamy nitrogen-charged blend of Cumulus cold-brewed coffee, vodka, vanilla and salt. Additionally, the lounge will spotlight American whiskies, including heritage distilleries, trailblazing craft producers, and innovative expressions.

Social 45's interior design channels the elegance of a private Parisian salon with sweeping brass archways framing the bar, plush sofas, banquette seating and sculptural lounge chairs that exude Art Deco grandeur. The space balances theatrical flair with intimate warmth, effortlessly transforming from a lively social hub into a refined dining destination.

The October launch marks only the beginning for this exciting restaurant. This winter, Social 45 will unveil an intimate new speakeasy lounge and next spring, will debut a Parisian-style outdoor café, just in time for Rosé Season and late-night cocktails al fresco.

Social 45 is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to midnight. To make a reservation or for more information, visit sofitel-new-york.com/eat-drink/social45.

ABOUT SOFITEL NEW YORK

The U.S. flagship of Paris-based Sofitel Hotels & Resorts, Sofitel New York emanates contemporary French elegance in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. The hotel recently completed a top-to-bottom design revitalization, unveiling all-new guest rooms and suites, the new Social 45, Bar & Bistro, redesigned ballroom and meeting spaces, and the new Suite Collection, featuring a 28th floor Penthouse and signature suites with spacious terraces and iconic city views. Sofitel New York features 398 guest rooms, including 52 suites, that marry Parisian style with New York's urban spirit. The hotel delights guests with heartfelt and committed luxury with a French zest, offering a seamless blend of local culture and French joie de vivre. The hotel is centrally located at 45 West 44th Street, affording easy access to Fifth Avenue and Broadway theaters. For reservations, call 212-354-8844 or visit www.sofitel-new-york.com. Follow Sofitel New York on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT SOFITEL

A pioneer of French luxury hospitality since 1964, Sofitel today embodies heartfelt and committed luxury with a French zest. A seamless blend of the richness of each local culture and the French joie de vivre, the brand delights travelers who appreciate delicacy and subtle refinement, offering them heartfelt and authentic service. At Sofitel, beauty is in the details: life's simple pleasures such as gastronomy and sleep are art forms for an incomparable experience.

Sofitel now boasts more than 120 hotels, all elegant and unique, in the world's most sought-after destinations. Among its most remarkable properties: Sofitel Le Scribe Paris Opera, Sofitel London St James, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sofitel Mexico City Reforma and Sofitel Ambassador Seoul. The brand also offers a selection of heritage luxury hotels under the Sofitel Legend banner, renowned for their timeless elegance and fascinating history, such as Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan, Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena and Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi.

Sofitel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

sofitel.com | all.com | group.accor.com

