SUBJECT earns prestigious Cognia® accreditation to help reach broader student population and advance its online school

"We're paving a new way in the educational landscape. Our platform doesn't just adapt to the way modern students learn – it enhances their learning experience, making education more accessible, enjoyable, and effective than ever before, much like how Netflix revolutionized entertainment," said SUBJECT CEO and Co-Founder Michael Vilardo.

Besides the Cognia® accreditation, SUBJECT has earned accreditation from the WASC Accrediting Commission for Schools, the College Board, and National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA). SUBJECT's effectiveness is evident in its widespread adoption by numerous school districts, where it has achieved an impressive 94 percent course completion rate, playing a crucial role in helping school districts boost their graduation rates.

"Michael and the full Subject team are building an incredible education platform built for the future of learning. We are excited to see how its content and technology can unlock engaging accredited courses for both teachers and students," said Pete Amaro, managing partner at L'ATTITUDE Ventures, a recent investor in SUBJECT.

As part of its accreditation, SUBJECT must have a continuous process of improvement and submit to internal and external reviews. This online educational platform, like accredited traditional schools, has been found to be in good standing and can maintain its accreditation for a six-year term.

About SUBJECT

Based in Los Angeles, California, SUBJECT was founded in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic by CEO Michael Vilardo, an alum of the University of Pennsylvania and University of California, Los Angeles for his MBA, along with co-founder Felix Ruano. SUBJECT offers more than 120+ courses to provide an exceptional educational experience for high school students, regardless of their zip code, background, history, or identity. For information, see https://subject.com.

About Cognia®

Cognia®, a global nonprofit, is the global parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Parents and interested community members can learn more at https://www.cognia.org.

About L'ATTITUDE Ventures

With over $100 Million in revenue, L'ATTITUDE Ventures is the largest Latino-based institutional venture capital fund in the US providing support, connections, networking and visibility to assist US-based Latina(o)s entrepreneurs as they build the next generation of early-stage innovative and transformational companies. L'ATTITUDE Ventures presents a team of experienced investors, proven entrepreneurs and global Fortune 100 company executives with its founders Sol Trujillo and Gary Acosta joined by partners Oscar Munoz, Pete Amaro, and Laura Moreno Lucas. They create value beyond capital as they engage with entrepreneurs. For information, visit https://lattitudeventures.com.

Media Contact

