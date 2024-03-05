Submissions Now Open for the 2024 John Cotton Dana Awards

The John Cotton Dana Award is one of the most prestigious awards given to up to eight libraries. The $10,000 awards will be provided by the H.W. Wilson Foundation and honors outstanding library public relations. Post this

Entries should highlight a strategic communications campaign from the past year. Examples of past campaigns have included rebranding efforts, promotion of archives and special collections, awareness campaigns, community partnerships and special events. Entries highlighting innovation in marketing and new technologies while sharing what it is you set out to achieve combine all the successful components of winning campaigns.

Submission documentation is expected to show the scope and effectiveness of the campaign. Entries for the John Cotton Dana Award are organized around needs assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation. Examples of these documents may include initial assessments and research, processes for implementation, goals met, creative output, media releases, media coverage and other metrics that establish results. Up to eight winners will be selected with at least one chosen winner from the following annual library operating budget categories:

Under $1 Million

$1M - $5M

$5M - $10M

$10M - $15M

Greater than $15M

The awards are managed by Core: Leadership, Infrastructure, Futures (Core), a division of ALA. All John Cotton Dana Award judges are associated with the Core division.

Applications for the JCD Award should be submitted electronically and received by May 10, 2024. For more information, including entry documents, visit the JCD Awards website. The 2024 John Cotton Dana Award winners will be announced in June 2024 by ALA and EBSCO Information Services.

About the John Cotton Dana Award

The John Cotton Dana Award was inaugurated by The H.W. Wilson Company at the 1946 annual conference of the American Library Association. It was named after John Cotton Dana (1856-1929), a librarian called the father of the modern library. The Awards are funded by the H.W. Wilson Foundation.

About the H.W. Wilson Foundation

The Foundation was established by Halsey W. Wilson in 1952 to support the needs of company employees and retirees. Since 1957, The H.W. Wilson Foundation has focused on providing financial assistance to causes having the greatest impact on improving the spirit, mind and body of the greatest number of people through aid, support and cooperation with charitable, benevolent, educational and religious institutions. Major donors to the Foundation included Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Wilson, and the H.W. Wilson Company.

About Core: Leadership, Infrastructure Futures

Core: Leadership, Infrastructure, Futures is the national association that advances the profession of librarians and information providers in central roles of leadership and management, collections and technical services, and technology. Our mission is to cultivate and amplify the collective expertise of library workers in core functions through community building, advocacy, and learning. Follow us on our Blog, Twitter or Instagram.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.

