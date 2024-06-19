Submix.io Raises $1M in Pre-Seed Funding Round to Improve Workflow for Audio Professionals and Easily Enable Remote Music Collaboration

Submix Holdings Inc (dba. Submix), a trailblazing audio technology company, is excited to announce the closing of a $1 million pre-seed funding round. The investment helps accelerate Submix's mission to streamline remote collaboration for musicians, producers, and audio pros worldwide, fundamentally changing their access to opportunities and ability to make a living.

BERLIN and SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Submix Holdings Inc (dba. Submix), a trailblazing audio technology company, is excited to announce the closing of a $1 million pre-seed funding round. The investment helps accelerate Submix's mission to streamline remote collaboration for musicians, producers, and audio pros worldwide, fundamentally changing their access to opportunities and ability to make a living.

The funding round attracted participation from strategic backers who share Submix's vision of modernizing workflow for audio professionals, including institutional investors, tech company founders and executives as well as Grammy winning music producers. Investors include Angel Invest Ventures, SCNE, TSIC (Tiny Supercomputer Investment Company) and Vesna Capital.

Submix is at the forefront of changing how audio professionals work, bringing the type of modern, collaborative workflow seen in other industries, such as Figma in the design world. Its innovative platform simplifies the collaboration process for audio professionals worldwide, and empowers them to seamlessly create, share, and collaborate on audio projects in real-time regardless of what tools, software or operating platform they use.

"Given the tough investment landscape and the rising tensions in the music industry generally, stemming from the combination of generative AI and payouts from streaming services, we see this funding round as a large vote of confidence," said Paul Jeszenszky, co-founder and CEO of Submix. "We have strong early interest from a wide range of customers, including large companies. These include major record labels and publishers, film studios and production companies, gaming studios and educational institutions."

Submix invites all professionals who work with audio in some capacity to join them on their journey. Submix improves the audio production process and fosters a more connected and collaborative workflow.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Jeszenszky

Co-Founder & CEO

Submix.io

[email protected]

About Submix:

Submix is a leading music technology company that is transforming the way musicians, producers, and audio professionals collaborate on music projects. With its innovative platform, Submix enables users to seamlessly create, share, and collaborate on music projects in real-time, regardless of their location. For more information, visit www.submix.io.

Media Contact

Rosanna Conolly, Morena Communications, 44 (0)77 3443 2557, [email protected], https://www.morenacomms.co.uk/

SOURCE Submix Holdings Inc