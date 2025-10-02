Subscribili Joins Henry Schein One API Exchange as an Authorized Integration Vendor

"By working within Henry Schein One's trusted ecosystem, we deliver seamless integrations that reduce complexity for providers and create more value for patients." — Sudha Vetri, CEO, Subscribili Post this

What This Means for Dental Practices:

Simplified Integration with Practice Management Systems

Through the Henry Schein One API Exchange, Subscribili connects directly with leading systems like Dentrix and Dentrix Ascend. This allows practices to enroll patients, manage dental membership software programs that ensure proper billing, capture benefit utilization, and track subscription revenue growth without extra steps or disconnected tools. The result is a smoother experience for both providers and patients.

Security and Compliance You Can Trust

As part of the API Exchange, Subscribili meets rigorous standards for security and compliance. From SOC 2 Type 2 certification to HIPAA compliance practices, our platform is designed to support the secure handling of sensitive patient and subscription information. Practices can feel confident adopting Subscribili knowing that data integrity is a top priority.

Powering Subscription-Based Dental Care

Subscribili helps practices launch and scale subscription dental plans that drive recurring revenue, improve patient loyalty, and reduce dependence on insurance reimbursements. With Subscribili's deep integration into practice management systems, dental teams can focus on growth instead of operational challenges.

Access to a Growing Ecosystem

By joining the Henry Schein One API Exchange, Subscribili becomes part of a powerful network of technology partners committed to innovation in dental care. This ecosystem gives practices access to solutions that are designed to work together, saving time and creating new opportunities for growth.

Leadership Perspective

Sudha Vetri, CEO of Subscribili, shared her thoughts on this milestone: "We are honored to join the Henry Schein One API Exchange as an authorized integration vendor. This reflects our mission to make subscription-based care simple, secure, and accessible for every dental practice. By working within Henry Schein One's trusted ecosystem, we can deliver seamless integrations that reduce complexity for providers and create more value for patients. At Subscribili, we believe recurring care models are the future of dentistry, and this partnership accelerates that vision."

A Step Toward Modernizing Dental Care

Dental practices are under increasing pressure to diversify revenue streams, improve patient loyalty, and reduce their reliance on insurance reimbursements. Subscribili's platform addresses these challenges by enabling practices to design flexible membership plans, process payments securely, and track performance in real time.

Our participation in the Henry Schein One API Exchange reinforces this mission and provides practices with easier access to subscription-based care models that drive long-term growth.

Industry Perspective

Reflecting on the partnership, Alan Rencher, Chief Technology Officer at Henry Schein One, said: "At Henry Schein One, we're not just simplifying workflows, we're architecting the future of dental. We understand that dental teams thrive when empowered by seamlessly integrated technology. Welcoming Subscribili to our API Exchange marks a significant leap forward. Our Exchange isn't just an API platform; it's a dynamic ecosystem, the most robust engine of innovation in dentistry. We provide our API platform to promote not just security, but also intuitive simplicity and unparalleled functionality. Together, we're enabling practices to move beyond mere efficiency, to unlock their full potential, allowing them to dedicate themselves to what truly matters: elevating patient care."

Benefits for Practices and Partners

Easier adoption that fits seamlessly into offices' existing workflows

Streamlined data flow for accurate reporting and insights

Authorized vendor status backed by Henry Schein One's evaluation process

Scalable growth for subscription and membership programs

What Comes Next

Over the coming months, we will be rolling out enhanced compatibility guides, integration support, and training resources to help practices adopt Subscribili with confidence. Our team will also be hosting webinars and demos to show how the Subscribili and Henry Schein One integration can unlock new revenue streams and improve patient engagement.

About Subscribili

Subscribili is a next-generation healthcare technology platform revolutionizing subscription plans, flexible payments, and patient engagement across dental, primary care, urgent care, and dermatology. As the first healthcare subscription platform to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, Subscribili delivers secure, scalable, and fully integrated solutions tailored to the needs of modern healthcare providers.

Trusted by thousands of practices across the United States, Subscribili empowers providers to drive growth, enhance patient access, and streamline financial operations with confidence.

Discover how Subscribili can help your practice grow with subscription-based care. Book your demo today.

