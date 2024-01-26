Trent Law Firm's investigation into the facts surrounding the "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" community has uncovered a network of individuals and corporations across the nation believed to be working in concert to enrich themselves through the the defamation of individual men throughout the nation. Post this

Trent Law Firm wishes to thank each and every individual who has reached out to our firm to share their stories or provide information pertaining to these organizations. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails globally from similarly situated men who have had their reputations tarnished and their property stolen by the "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" community and we intend to continue to bring actions against these groups on behalf of hundreds of victims nationwide. Trent Law Firm recognizes the seriousness of harassment and defamation. Trent Law Firm have advocated for abused victims of crime for over 50 years. Marc Trent is an experienced federal litigator and has recovered millions for victims. Daniel Nikolic is a Senior Attorney at Trent Law Firm and has fought for victims for over 33 years at the Illinois Attorney General's Office and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

If you believe that you may have been defamed or harassed as a result of statements made in the "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" community, We implore you to contact our offices at your earliest convenience to discuss your options.

