Substantial Update in D'Ambrosio v. Meta Platforms, Inc. and "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" Community

The attorneys at Trent Law Firm, P.C. filed a new Complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois under Case No. 1:24-cv-678 pertaining to the matter of D'Ambrosio v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et. al..
CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On January 25, 2024 and approximately 11:00 AM, The Hon. Sharon Johnson Coleman dismissed Case No. 1:24-cv-400; titled D'Ambrosio v. Meta Platforms, Inc., et. al.. Within hours, the attorneys at Trent Law Firm, P.C. filed a new Complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois under Case No. 1:24-cv-678 pertaining to the matter of D'Ambrosio v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et. al..
Trent Law Firm's diligent investigation into the facts surrounding the "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" community has uncovered a vast network of individuals and corporations across the nation believed to be working in concert to enrich themselves through the dissemination of intellectual property without authorization, the defamation of individual men throughout the nation, and in some instances the public disclosure of facially revealing facts, amongst other claims. It is the position of our client that Paola Sanchez, Blake Millbrand, and their corporations have unjustly personally enriched themselves at the expense of donors across the nation, and that Facebook has facilitated, promoted, and editorialized content for the groups in an effort to maximize its advertising revenue and collect large quantities digital information about users for the purpose of commercial profit.
Trent Law Firm wishes to thank each and every individual who has reached out to our firm to share their stories or provide information pertaining to these organizations. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails globally from similarly situated men who have had their reputations tarnished and their property stolen by the "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" community and we intend to continue to bring actions against these groups on behalf of hundreds of victims nationwide. Trent Law Firm recognizes the seriousness of harassment and defamation. Trent Law Firm have advocated for abused victims of crime for over 50 years. Marc Trent is an experienced federal litigator and has recovered millions for victims. Daniel Nikolic is a Senior Attorney at Trent Law Firm and has fought for victims for over 33 years at the Illinois Attorney General's Office and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.
If you believe that you may have been defamed or harassed as a result of statements made in the "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" community, We implore you to contact our offices at your earliest convenience to discuss your options.
Media Contact
Marc Trent, Trent Law Firm, P.C., 1 630-682-3100, [email protected], www.trentlawfirm.com
SOURCE Trent Law Firm, P.C.
Share this article