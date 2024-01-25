SubSummit Announces Open Nominations for the Cube Awards 2024 Presented by BR Williams

SubSummit, the world's largest conference for subscription, membership, and recurring revenue businesses, announces the opening of nominations for the Cube Awards 2024 Presented by BR Williams.

Set to take place at SubSummit in Dallas on June 18, the Cube Awards is a marquee event in the $2 trillion recurring revenue industry, recognizing and celebrating the most innovative and forward-thinking brands. Past winners include The New York Times, Walmart+, FabFitFun, Porsche & Good Ranchers.

"Winning this award helped us connect our teams' day-to-day product and engineering work with the continued industry excellence we steward continuously," said Ken Houseman, Vice President of Product Management at The New York Times. "The motivation that this award provided pushed our technology and growth teams is incalculable to our ongoing success and momentum as we take bigger and bolder steps to build out our portfolio of paid subscription products."

This year's Cube Awards features 16 categories, including two exciting new additions:

Best Craft/Artisan Subscription

Best Digital Subscription

Best Food Subscription

Best Kids Subscription

Best Marketing Campaign

Best Media & Publication

Best Membership

Best New Subscription

Best Pet Subscription

Best Streaming Subscription

Best Subscribe & Save (Autoship) Subscription

Best Subscription Box

Best Subscription Management Platform (New!)

Emerging Tech (New!)

People's Choice Award

Social Good Award

Christopher George, CEO of SubSummit, is looking forward to hosting the industry's premier awards show. "The Cube Awards ceremony is the only one of its kind, recognizing brands that are the pinnacle of innovation and success across the entire e-commerce industry," he stated. "We're delighted to celebrate the incredible work and achievements of the brands that are shaping the future of subscriptions and recurring revenue."

Nominations will close on April 3, 2024.

SubSummit will host more than 2,000 attendees, 180 speakers, and 125 sponsors and exhibitors. The event will also feature six session track rooms, more than 100 peer group discussions, and more than 3,000 meetings between direct-to-consumer brands and solution providers.

For more information about the Cube Awards and to submit nominations, please visit subsummit.com/cube.

For more information about SubSummit, please visit subsummit.com.

About SubSummit:

SubSummit is the largest event dedicated to the subscription, membership, and recurring revenue industry. It brings together the brightest minds and most innovative businesses for networking, learning, and celebrating the successes in the subscription space.

