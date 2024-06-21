SubSummit Reveals 2024 Cube Awards Winners: Walmart+, Paramount+, Bobbie among Best Subscription & Membership Brands Celebrated

SubSummit, the largest event for membership, loyalty, and subscription brands, announced the winners of the 2024 Cube Awards Presented by BR Williams.

DALLAS, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SubSummit Cube Awards, presented by BR Williams, announced its 2024 winners last night during the world's largest conference for subscription, membership, and loyalty businesses. Fifteen companies won an award across various categories, including Best Membership, Best Subscription Box, Best Streaming Subscription, and Best Marketing Campaign.

"The SubSummit Cube Awards celebrate the dedication and ingenuity of companies that are revolutionizing the direct-to-consumer space," said Christopher George, Co-Founder and CEO of SubSummit. "This year's winners have set new standards for innovation, customer engagement, and industry leadership. We are proud to honor their achievements and excited to see what's next for each brand."

2024 Cube Awards Winners:

Best Membership: Walmart+

Best Streaming Subscription: Paramount+

The Social Good Award: Bobbie

Best Digital Subscription: Udemy

Best Food Subscription: Good Ranchers

Best Kids Subscription: CrunchLabs

Best Marketing Campaign: PrettyLitter

Best Media & Publication: Condé Nast

Best New Subscription: Zumba

Best Craft/Artisan Subscription: Pipsticks

Best Pet Subscription: Whisker

Best Subscribe and Save (Autoship): Harry's

Best Subscription Box: Book of the Month

Best Subscription Management Platform: Yotpo

The People's Choice Award: BattlBox

More than 1,000 direct-to-consumer professionals attended the ceremony in Dallas, making it the world's largest awards show in the subscription, membership and recurring revenue sector.

Quotes from Winners:

"Thank you, we are really humbled and grateful for the award and for the recognition. I'm really proud to be part of an incredible team, who I couldn't do this without. [I'm] very, very thankful and grateful for our members as well and appreciative to all of you in the room who inspired us to be our best and who we learn from every day," said Venessa Yates, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Walmart+.

"This is Bobbie's first award ... We are an infant formula company but a lot of our mission is more broadly around how do we support parents? How do we support feeding babies in the U.S.? To give you some stats: Today there are only 14 states in this country that have paid leave for parents, and we want to evolve that and we want to change that," said Karen Ayyagari, VP of Platform at Bobbie.

"Thank you so much, we are honored to accept this award on behalf of all the amazing people behind Paramount+. We are immensely grateful for our loyal subscribers and we honestly congratulate all the other fellow nominees," said Michelle Garcia, SVP of Marketing at Paramount+.

