SubSummit Unveils Stellar Lineup of 150+ Speakers for its 2024 Conference

DALLAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SubSummit, the world's leading conference dedicated to the subscription, membership, and recurring revenue sector, is thrilled to announce its lineup of speakers for its upcoming event.

More than 150 speakers will take the stage at this year's conference, representing every vertical within the ever-evolving recurring revenue industry like streaming, media & publication, pets, self-care and more.

Among the esteemed speakers are:

Venessa Yates, Senior Vice President & General Manager – Walmart+

Tobe Matthias, Product Growth & Analytics Manager – Google

Darren Major, the Voice of Customer – Harry's

Jane Mahoney, Director of Global Subscriber Acquisition – The Wall Street Journal

Jacob Zuppke, CEO – Whisker

Patricia Olufemi, Partnerships Education Manager – TikTok Shop

Samir Sheth, SVP of Membership and Digital Commerce – Oura Ring

Taylor Putnam, Principal Commercial Product Manager – Alaska Airlines

These industry leaders will discuss the findings shared in the 2024 State of Subscription Commerce Industry Outlook Annual Report, which will be exclusively released at SubSummit. The report will cover a range of topics, including revenue diversification via retail, consumer personalization, and this year's top objectives for direct-to-consumer marketers, providing comprehensive insights into the current and future state of the $3T industry.

Additionally, SubSummit will feature more than 125 sponsors, including industry giants like Chargebee, Recharge, and BR Williams. These solutions providers will be meeting 1-1 with consumer and retail brands to help scale their businesses through groundbreaking technologies and proven solutions.

"We are excited to bring together the brightest minds and most innovative companies in the subscription industry for SubSummit 2024," said Christopher George, Chief Executive Officer of SubSummit. "With over 2,000 attendees expected from the DTC subscription commerce industry, SubSummit is the premier destination for networking, learning, and collaboration."

One of the highlights of the event will be the Tabletalks: on-site interactive roundtables that bring together 5-8 merchant individuals from peer groups to share insights, address issues, and generate actionable takeaways on key industry topics, such as:

How AI is Changing the Subscription Industry

The Modern Email Marketing Playbook

Winning Through Proactive Retention

And more

These Tabletalks offer attendees a unique opportunity to engage directly with their peers and industry experts.

The e-commerce community is invited to join SubSummit in Dallas for three days of inspiration, education, and networking. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with industry leaders, discover new trends, and take your subscription business to the next level.

For more information and to register for SubSummit 2024, visit SubSummit's website.

About SubSummit:

SubSummit is the largest event dedicated to the subscription, membership, and recurring revenue industry. It brings together the brightest minds and most innovative businesses for networking, learning, and celebrating the successes in the subscription space.

